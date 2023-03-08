AnalogFolk Announces Management Buyout From UK Parent

AnalogFolk Australia CEO Matt Robinson and chief strategy officer Ben Hourahine have acquired the agency from the UK parent company AnalogFolk Group Marketing and Technology through a management buyout.

The buyout sees the Australian agency become a fully independent, locally owned Australian business after 11 successful years in market. The agency will still have ties to the global group, but the change in ownership will give AnalogFolk Australia the independence to develop its own strategic vision, offerings and partnerships locally.

Ben Hourahine & Matt Robinson

AnalogFolk Australia’s current clients include Bayer, TAL, Proximo Spirits, Pet Circle, ROKT, Curtin University and BWX (Nourished Life).



In 2021, AnalogFolk Australia won a Gold APAC Effie for its campaign for Hyundai, 4 Second Reviews, which in 2022 then went on to be one of only two finalists globally for the ‘Best of the Best’ Global Effies in the Automotive category.

This was fresh off the back of three agency of the year awards from Campaign Asia across digital, social and content.

Robinson said: “This is a brilliant next step for us on our journey with the AnalogFolk brand in Australia. We are delighted to be moving forward as part of the global family, but with the freedom to operate with independence where and when we need to. Our focus on driving great work and great results for our clients will remain the number one priority as always and this simply allows us to push even harder to that end.”

Hourahine added: “Matt and I are incredibly passionate about this agency and to take that one step further into outright ownership is a dream come true. We have wonderful clients and a fantastic team. We’re both incredibly proud to be leading the next era for AnalogFolk Australia.”

Guy Wieynk, Global CEO, AFG Marketing and Technology added: “We are proud of the many accomplishments and successes that AnalogFolk Australia has achieved during our partnership. We wish the team all the best as they embark on this new journey, and we remain committed to supporting them in every way that we can.”