Amplitude Introduces Enterprise Marketing Capabilities

The new features are designed to empower marketers to increase conversions, improve ROI, and target audiences more precisely by understanding the full customer journey.

Amplitude has launched new capabilities that bring marketing and product data together to help marketers optimise every dollar, channel, and campaign. Now, teams can easily see what drives conversions and lifetime value, confidently measure return on ad spend, and more precisely target audiences with relevant messaging—all within Amplitude’s integrated platform.

“The pressure to prove the impact of every dollar spent, and to do it quickly, has never been greater for marketers across Australia and New Zealand,” said Mark Drasutis, Head of Value, APJ at Amplitude.

“Amplitude’s new capabilities give marketers a clear and immediate view into which channels, campaigns, and tactics are actually driving product engagement and customer value. By connecting marketing, customer and product data in one place, we are helping brands in ANZ move beyond surface metrics and build experiences that grow measurable customer value.”

Unlike traditional marketing analytics tools that focus on vanity metrics, Amplitude’s platform ties every campaign touchpoint to in-product behaviour, engagement, and LTV. The result is a complete view of the customer journey—from first click to long-term retention—backed by data, not assumptions.

Amplitude’s digital analytics platform spans Analytics, Experiment, Activation, Session Replay, and Guides and Surveys. New features include:

Out-of-the-box marketing analytics: Leverage real-time dashboards tailored for marketers with campaign insights, channel insights, and new ad performance analytics—no SQL or data setup required.

Leverage real-time dashboards tailored for marketers with campaign insights, channel insights, and new ad performance analytics—no SQL or data setup required. Data table visualisations: Create flexible, easy-to-digest custom reports with new chart visualisations for data tables.

Entry analysis: Identify where users come from and what they do next, so teams can optimise based on customer intent.

Heatmaps: Visualise where users click, scroll, and select to uncover friction and optimise web and landing pages for maximum conversion.

Create flexible, easy-to-digest custom reports with new chart visualisations for data tables. Entry analysis: Identify where users come from and what they do next, so teams can optimise based on customer intent. Heatmaps: Visualise where users click, scroll, and select to uncover friction and optimise web and landing pages for maximum conversion. No-code visual experimentation: Test web pages and campaigns faster and more easily with more capabilities added to Web Experiment, no code required.

Test web pages and campaigns faster and more easily with more capabilities added to Web Experiment, no code required. Seamless integrations with leading ad networks: Report on campaigns and personalise ad targeting with cohort sync to top-tier ad networks, including Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn, TikTok.

“When marketing teams can’t see beyond a single customer moment, and product teams don’t understand a customer’s journey, both sides are making decisions in the dark and it is the customer that ends up lost,” said Liz Miller, VP & Principal Analyst at Constellation Research.

“Organisations urgently need tools that better connect marketing and product data to provide a complete picture of the customer and add real signal and insight to better plan, invest and deploy meaningful experience. This is where the challenge is being met—empowering organisations to make better decisions, faster.”

“At HSE, we’ve always valued a full view of the customer journey— and with Amplitude, we’re now able to turn that vision into actionable insight,” said Austin Costello, Team Lead Customer Intelligence at Home Shopping Europe.

“With Amplitude’s flexible and transparent attribution logics, we now clearly see which marketing efforts drive customer behaviour – no more black-box models. Its powerful data visualisations and continuous feature updates are game-changers. We can quickly spot issues, test improvements, and measure impact. And thanks to the intuitive interface, both our Product and Marketing teams can access insights on their own and shape initiatives based on a shared, data-driven view of the customer – without waiting on analyst support.”