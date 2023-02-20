Amplified Intelligence Report Shows Foxtel Viewers More Engaged Than Free-To-Air

A new study by Amplified Intelligence, commissioned by Foxtel Media, shows Foxtel audiences are more engaged than free-to-air viewers.

The research set out to compare human attention, advertising engagement and watchability on BVOD and linear platforms including Foxtel and free-to-air offerings.

It was conducted on a 300-home Australian panel with Amplified Intelligence recording 27,000 human attention views, 2,335 program sessions, 1,005 brand ads, and 134 live programs.

The Foxtest was also partnered by Mediabrands’ media intelligence and investment division, Magana, to gain a greater understanding of the nuances of attention in media planning.

The study created a hierarchy of attention on video platforms, with platform dominating the top of the funnel, followed by content, context, demographic and creative execution.

Following the hierarchy, the study found that Foxtel video streaming environments provide more highly engaged viewers compared to free-to-air (FTA) linear television, driving better commercial outcomes for advertisers. Foxtel’s BVOD services also delivered twice the active attention when compared to that of FTA linear TV.

Content and its effect on attention was also found to be more superior on Foxtel, with Foxtel linear TV receiving 10% more active engagement when compared to FTA linear TV, underlining the relationship between the programming attention and advertising attention.

In terms of context, engaged viewing (percentage of people who looked at the TV and for how long) on Foxtel BVOD on services (Foxtel Go) showed to maintain a consistent 57-60 percent of active attention in a 30-second ad, while this fell to below 45 percent for traditional FTA TV.

The research also suggests that watchability can be categorised as a product of quality paid content and low ad clutter. This leads to the greatest attention level amongst audiences,regardless of Position in Break (the position in which an advert falls within an advertising break).

From a demographic perspective, Kayo streamed to TV was also a standout performer, delivering 8.0 seconds of active attention, outperforming traditional free-to-air viewing which delivered 4.4 seconds. Foxtel linear also continued to outperform FTA linear audiences, delivering 10 percent higher attention across this study.

Quality creative and the use of distinctive assets was found to deliver 25 percent uplift in short term lift ((measured by brand choice from an exposed/non-exposed competitive set), and a 5.2 percent lift in mental availability (measured by brand/category associations from an exposed/non-exposed competitive set). Consequently, when poor advertising was deployed, competitor misattribution occurred.

Overall, Foxtel streaming services delivered brands the most active attention and the most engaged viewers. Brands can amplify the watchability of their ads and being on the best platforms, in the best context, with the correct content that delivers the right messages to key audiences eventuate in superior advertising outcomes.

Amplified Intelligence founder and CEO, Professor Karen Nelson-Field commented: “This research as part of FoxTest sought to deep dive on the unique nuances Foxtel’s media channels offer. The findings show conclusively that Foxtel subscribers are highly attentive, which is fantastic news for Foxtel because we know that engaged viewers watch for longer, and that consistent delivery of larger engaged audience drives ad effectiveness. These findings are highly timely with the arrival of more video advertising options for brands in 2023 as streaming players enter the Australian and global market,” she added.