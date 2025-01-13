AMP Welcomes Tina Cleary Back To Australia As New Chief Marketing Officer

AMP has confirmed Tina Cleary as its new chief marketing officer (CMO), replacing Renee Howie, who joined Insignia as chief customer officer in November.

Cleary brings over 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles across fintech, payments, telecommunications, and music industries in North America, the UK & Europe, and Australia.

The appointment comes as AMP prepares for the launch of its new digital bank for small businesses, and new retirement and digital advice solutions for its superannuation members.

“This is an exciting time for AMP with the upcoming launch of our new digital bank for small businesses, and our new retirement and digital advice solutions for our superannuation members also on the way. We’re delighted that someone with Tina’s experience has joined AMP as we take these new offers to market, and as we continue to deliver our strategy to help customers retire with financial confidence,” Rebecca Nash, AMP’s chief people, sustainability and community officer said.

Cleary has a track record of leading B2C, D2C, and B2B digital and retail marketing organisations.

Cleary has spent the last three years as executive VP of global marketing for Dandelion Payments based in the US and previously held a similar role at Xe.com. She relocated to the US in 2018 after spending two years as head of growth marketing for OFX in Australia. She formerly spent over four years overseeing marketing at Boost Mobile.

“AMP is an iconic Australian company with a long and rich heritage. It’s fantastic to be part of the team as we look ahead to a new era of growth,” Cleary said.

She officially commenced her role on Monday 13 January.