Amp Up The Pride This Mardi Gras Season With Spotify’s Voices Of Mardi Gras

Pride galore is upon us with 2022’s Annual Mardi Gras celebrations kicking off and NSW’s Pride Parade right around the corner and Spotify is celebrating by shining a light on LGBTQUI+ Creator.

Whether you’re a Mardi Gras seasoned vet or glitter novice, what better way to celebrate the most fabulous time of the year than lending your ears to the unabashedly proud voices of Mardi Gras.

Spotify has teamed up with some of Australia’s most iconic LGBTQI+ personalities, bringing you their specially Curated Podcast Playlists with episodes ranging from intimate coming-out stories to the weird and wonderful world of drag stars and burlesque.

Mitchell Coombs: Happy Mardi Gras! “Trash Alley” & “Is It Just Me?” host Mitchell Coombs shares his favourite episodes that celebrate queerness – from the serious to the light.

Bambi Fairy: Loud and proud: From the fabulous, the allies and the revolutionaries – hear queer stories of joy and breaking down barriers, curated by Bambi Fairy.

Gasbagging: It’s Mardi Gras! Get in the feels with some juicy tales from reality TV and beyond – It’s a total vibe, curated by “Gasbagging” host Dan Morrison.