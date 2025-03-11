AMP Unveils New Website & Digital Offerings Via Thinkerbell

AMP has unveiled its new website and enhanced digital customer experience (CX) via Thinkerbell.

The redesign was created in collaboration with Thinkerbell and sees a new home for AMP’s banking, superannuation and retirement solutions.

The new environment has been built to service direct applications and adapt to AMP’s growing product mix, service offering and customer base.

“This work brings AMP’s refreshed brand to life with a dynamic, customer-first approach. It offers seamless navigation and streamlined content, making it easier for our customers to find the information and services they need to take control of their finances and create their tomorrow,” Bonnie Thorn, head of digital & customer said.

“This launch represents an important shift for AMP. We’ve leveraged the principles of measured magic, working hand-in-hand with AMP to build a digital gateway that brings their vision to life – empowering customers, streamlining experiences and setting a benchmark for the financial services industry,” Reece Ryan, executive CX Tinker at Thinkerbell added.