AMP Super Invites Aussies To ‘Get Super Close’ In New Campaign, Via CHEP

In partnership with CHEP Network, AMP Super has launched a national campaign encouraging Australians to get more involved with their super, by challenging the typical ‘set and forget’ mindset.

The integrated campaign, ‘Get super close to your super’, sees members confiding in AMP about situations typically reserved for a close friend, such as their latest crush or a haircut fail, as well as

their superannuation needs.

The scenarios, directed by Damian Shatford of Sweetshop, position AMP Super as an active partner in helping Australians to grow their wealth and achieve their retirement goals, through a range of initiatives like super coaches and digital tools.

The campaign is the first major initiative for AMP Super in many years, launching across TV, out-of-home, radio, social and digital, and is part of a long-term commitment to help Australians engage more with their super.

Melinda Howes, AMP’s group executive superannuation and investments, said, “Our research showed us that many Australians are disengaged from their super and that it’s only when they get nearer to retirement that they appreciate its importance to their quality of life in retirement.”

“Through this creative and light-hearted campaign, AMP wants to encourage more people to ‘get close to their super’, so they can make the most of their working years and maximise their retirement savings.”

Gavin McLeod, chief creative officer at CHEP Network, added, “Staying on top of your super is a smart move. To highlight this, we had some fun showing how AMP’s Super Coaches are on call to

help you understand whether your barista crush can be your super beneficiary. Spoiler alert: they can’t.”

By encouraging Australians to more actively engage with their super fund, the campaign provides a platform for a national conversation on getting the most out of super well before retirement age.