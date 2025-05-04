Havas’s Creative Comms Agency One Green Bean Promotes Amber Abbott To CEO

Amber Abbott has been appointed as CEO of Havas Australia’s creative communications agency, One Green Bean, after her tenure as managing director.

Abbott assumes extended responsibility for the management and strategic direction of the agency. Working with OGB’s leadership team, managing partner Lauren Bailey and head of content Laura Byrne, to focus on digital innovation, partnerships and collaborations.

Her appointment comes as One Green Bean enters its 18th year since it began in Australia. The agency has seen 10- and 11-year client relationships with Nike and Meat & Livestock Australia, respectively. Under Abbott’s leadership, OGB recently welcomed new clients to its roster, including Pinterest and Tourism & Events Queensland.

Abbott has been with the agency for 11 of those 18 years, moving from account director to head of client services and general manager before being appointed managing director in January 2023.

“The last two years have seen some of the strongest growth and commercial success in the history of OGB. This has been coupled with an outstanding culture that puts people and creativity at its core. I believe the agency is well set for this to continue with Amber at the helm.

“She is one of the most dedicated, organised and committed leaders I have ever worked with, and with her strategic mindset and eye for a great idea, she has all the attributes you want in a CEO. More than that, she is just a great person to be around and partner with as we continue to grow Havas in Australia,” said James Wright, group CEO at Havas Creative Network ANZ and global chair, Havas PR Network.

“After over a decade with OGB, it is an honour to take on this role. We’ve entered an exciting new era. We’re still the feisty, boutique agency we were all those years ago – but with the reach, reliability and rigour of a global network behind us. That is a powerful combination,” Abbott said.

“Starting my career at OGB in 2014 was like boarding a rocket ship – fast paced, high pressure. But learning from the best in the business and working on some of the world’s most prestigious, courageous and complex brands quickly taught me that leaning into uncomfortable moments allows you to prove what you’re made of, and expedite your learning and growth.

“As CEO, my mission is to foster an environment that allows my passionate, talented team to thrive too – to find and seize uncomfortably exciting opportunities that push them to be their best selves, while providing the flexibility, training and personalised support to help them find the right work/life balance that is absolutely essential.

“I want to inspire my team to be present in their life beyond work, pursue passions and remain consciously curious – because the life bit makes you fundamentally better at the work bit. Not just for our careers – but for our client partners as well”.

Since its inception, OGB has added offices in Sydney and London.