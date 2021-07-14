Amazon Announces Advertising Partner Network

The Partner Network offers partners a central location to access educational, technical, and marketing resources, as well as a self-service account through which partners can manage all of their company’s Amazon Advertising interactions. Partners will be able to link their employee accounts, register for the Amazon Advertising API, and access their campaign manager tools in a single hub. To help partners strengthen their expertise across Amazon Advertising products and campaign strategies, the Partner Network will house a partner content library, which will include everything from best practice guides and product videos to API documentation. Additionally, partners will have the opportunity to earn advanced partner status. This qualifies them for added benefits, including access to select beta programs and tailored training on campaign strategies and new product releases. Partners will also be able to showcase their expertise and partner status through a listing in the newly enhanced global Amazon Advertising partner directory, launching soon.

“We’re thrilled to continue working closely with agencies and tool providers to help them better serve our mutual customers and grow their businesses,” said Aby Angilivelil, director of partmer development, amaon advertising. “We’ve listened closely to partner feedback and have worked hard to build an experience that better meets their needs. The Partner Network and its range of resources is our first step towards helping partners scale their expertise and solutions across all of our advertising products. We’ll continue collaborating with partners to help them meet advertisers’ business goals, and we’re excited by what’s yet to come.” The network also offers resources such as a library of educational content, developer tools, training modules and certifications.

Pat Petriello, director of Amazon strategy, Tinuiti, said “the entire Tinuiti team is excited to be a charter member of Amazon’s Partner Network and we look forward to making sure our advertisers benefit directly from our inclusion. The Partner Network provides us more resources and tools, all housed in one convenient location, that will allow us to continue to move faster and ensure our customers are ahead of the curve when it comes to Amazon.”