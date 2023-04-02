Amanda Spackman Promoted To VP Of Global Strategy For News Corp In New York

News Corp Australia executive Amanda Spackman (lead image) has been appointed vice-president of global strategy for News Corp in New York while Zac Skulander will step into her shoes as general manager product & partnerships for The Australian & Prestige.

Spackman has played a key role promoting The Australian and Prestige brands including Vogue Australia, Vogue Living and GQ Australia, driving audience and revenue growth.

Zac Skulander

In her new role Spackman will have responsibility for the growth of global advertising and tech platforms partnerships, working closely with stakeholders across multiple business units (including Dow Jones, Realtor, HarperCollins, News UK and News Australia).

Managing Director, The Australian & Prestige Titles, John Lehmann said it was pleasing to fill key roles from within the company’s ranks.

“Both Amanda and Zac are proven performers within our business and it’s great to have the depth of talent to fill these important roles from inside the company.

“I’ve  worked closely with Amanda for the past three years and admire her passion for our brands and audiences and her innovative approach to solving client needs – attributes that I’m sure will serve her well in New York,’’ Lehmann said.

“Zac is a highly engaged, results-focused media executive who has developed strong relationships across our business and within the media industry.

“I’m sure he will play a major role in continuing The Australian’s growth as one of the nation’s most trusted media brands.”

For the past eight years, Skulander has worked closely with the Editors and commercial teams across News Corp Australia’s mastheads and titles as head of brand planning.

Most recently he drove the development of the Now’s The Time campaign platform for The Australian and Get a Read On brand platform for the state-based and regional titles.

Both roles commence later this month.

