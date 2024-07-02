All-New PEUGEOT 408 Phev To Step Out In Style At 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards

The all-new PEUGEOT 408 GT Fastback Plug-in Hybrid is set to step out as part of this year’s TV WEEK Logie Awards, which will be broadcast on Channel 7 and 7plus at 7.00pm AEST Sunday 18 August 2024 from The Star Sydney.

Following the success of last year’s collaboration with Australia’s premiere entertainment event, PEUGEOT will continue as an official partner of the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards by presenting the public with the chance to win the ultimate showstopper, an all-new PEUGEOT 408 Plug-in Hybrid, when they vote for their favourite stars and shows.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be continuing our partnership with the Seven Network for the TV WEEK Logie Awards 2024 and this year we’ve created an opportunity to give Logies voters the chance to win an all-new PEUGEOT 408 Plug-in Hybrid,” said David Owen, general manager, PEUGEOT Australia.

“The PEUGEOT 408 blends sophisticated design with intelligent drive modes to power every journey with style and confidence, which makes it the ideal partner for Australian television’s most prestigious and glamorous celebration,” added Owen.

“We are delighted to have PEUGEOT on board again as an official partner of the TV WEEK Logie Awards for 2024. The chance to win an all-new PEUGEOT 408 Plug-in Hybrid will add another level of excitement to Logies voting this year and create the ultimate Logies memory for the lucky winner,” said Katie Finney, Director 7RED, Seven Network.

Proudly driven by PEUGEOT, the TV WEEK Logie Awards offers the public the chance to win an all-new PEUGEOT 408 Plug-in Hybrid in Obsession Blue paintwork, by voting for their favourite television personalities and programs across the various award categories.

Voting for this year’s Awards has now opened and will conclude just before the Gold Logie winner is announced on Channel 7 and 7plus on Sunday 18 August 2024.

To vote for the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards and for the chance to win the all-new PEUGEOT 408 Plug-in Hybrid, head to TV WEEK Logie Award’s official website.