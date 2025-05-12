All Aboard The Boomtown Bus!

Forget waiting for taxis or trudging through the sticky far north Queensland heat – we’ve got your ticket to the slickest ride this side of the Great Barrier Reef: the Boomtown Bus.

That’s right, the popular Boomtown Bus, powered by goTransit, is back for the 2025 Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, after a successful first run (pun intended!) last year.

Consider the Boomtown Bus to be your unofficial Cairns Crocodiles’ welcome wagon, taking you from the airport or your hotel to the Cairns Convention Centre for all the conference activities and events.

This year’s Boomtown Bus features vibrant, eye-catching artwork, created by award-winning Cairns artist, Sharon Wedel.

Wedel has exhibited in galleries across Victoria and Queensland, while also facilitating mural painting in Queensland schools and communities. Her work has adorned wine labels, winning gold at the Denver International Wine Show for best label design, as well as featuring on promotional material for a national eyewear company.

Wedel has brought her bold, figurative style to this year’s bus design, with rich colours and intricate patterns ready to welcome passengers aboard.

The work pays homage to the vibe, mood and humour of far north Queensland, with a snake-like shape weaving its way around bright representations of the Daintree Rainforest, the Great Barrier Reef and the red dirt outback, along with imagery of some of the region’s most unique animals: the crocodile, the green-lip tree frog, and the cassowary.

Think of the Boomtown Bus as networking on wheels – you’ll share the bus with fellow industry leaders and collaborators – it’s the perfect mix of commute and connection during the Cairns Crocodiles’ festivities.

You can access the Boomtown Bus transport schedule here.

Boomtown is the industry collective representing the nearly 10 million people living across regional Australia. Members include SCA, WIN, Seven, ARN, ACM, Nine NBN, News Corp Australia, Network 10 and Imparja.