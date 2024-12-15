Albanese Unveils $180.5M Lifeline For Small Publishers & Local News

The Albanese government has unveiled a $180.5 million commitment to bolster smaller publishers and strengthen Australia’s local news and community broadcasting industries. This funding forms part of the broader News Media Assistance Program (News MAP), aimed at sustaining public interest journalism and media diversity.

The News MAP, announced by Communications Minister Michelle Rowland on Sunday, aims to enhance the sustainability and capacity of smaller news organisations.

“The News MAP builds on the Albanese government’s support for a strong, diverse and independent media sector with a new policy framework and range of new measures to support news and public interest journalism,” Rowland said.

“Local news and community broadcasting is at the heart of local communities and makes a vital contribution to national identity and media diversity in Australia”.

The program will allocate $116.7 million over four years to help smaller organisations produce vital “public interest journalism” and local news. The Australian Associated Press (AAP) will also benefit, receiving $33 million over three years to support its news wire service.

As part of News MAP, the government will establish an expert advisory panel to provide strategic guidance on measures to strengthen media sustainability. This includes recommendations on mechanisms to attract philanthropic support for smaller publishers.

News Corp Australasia executive chairman Michael Miller welcomed the government’s actions, noting the program’s importance in addressing the unique challenges faced by smaller publishers.

“The government’s announcement of the News MAP funding for smaller publishers is most welcomed and recognises that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to addressing the issues facing Australia’s news media sector,” Miller said. “Opportunities for smaller publishers through News MAP will provide urgently needed support”.

The Community Broadcasting Association of Australia CEO Jon Bissed welcomed the funding announcment.

“The additional funding announced today is sorely needed. The existing programs have not been funded to keep pace with rising costs nor respond to the contemporary challenges and needs of broadcasters,” he said.

“We are very pleased the Government are responding to the station’s needs with urgency and moving on additional funding now.

“This new funding will address an evident need for additional Government support. It will ease the pressure on the existing grant funding programs that are struggling to meet the demand from local stations and the communities they serve.

“As the Sustainability Review comes to a conclusion, we will continue to work with the Government to secure adequate, long-term resourcing that supports community broadcasters to elevate their positive impact in communities,” he said.

The Albanese Government has also announced a commendable investment of $153.5 million over four years to support local news, public interest journalism and media literacy.

“Community-controlled media has a big role to play in Australia’s future.

“People around the country are seeking out local, independent media alternatives that help them to stay informed and connected – that contribute to building strong, resilient and harmonious communities.

“Community broadcasting is driven by over 18,000 volunteers and almost 1,000 employees working for the wellbeing of their communities.

“These stations provide independent news and share local-level information that other media does not, they build community resilience in the face of disasters, they cater for diverse artistic tastes and provide a vital platform new Australian music. They reflect Australia’s diversity and make our society stronger,” he said.

The announcement comes just days after the federal Labor government revealed its News Bargaining Incentive, a policy designed to push tech giants into formal agreements with Australian news publishers.

Under the new incentive, a charge will be applied to digital platforms, which will be refunded by an offset if they do pay news companies directly instead. The government said that this will serve as an attempt to prevent companies like Meta from side-stepping the news media bargaining code

The original News Media Bargaining Code, introduced in 2021 by Scott Morrison’s government, requires tech giants, like Meta and Google, to pay for the use of Australian news content on their platforms.

Initially, the code resulted in commercial agreements worth an estimated $70 million annually for Australian news publishers. However, earlier this year, Meta announced it would not renew these deals, leaving the future of such payments in question.

Speaking at a press conference last week alongside Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said: “The government wants Australians to continue to have access to quality news content on digital platforms,” Jones said.

“Digital platforms receive huge financial benefits from Australia, and they have a social and economic responsibility to contribute to Australians’ access to quality journalism.

“This approach strengthens the existing code by addressing loopholes that could see platforms circumvent their responsibility to pay.”

Miller said the new incentive would “provide a foundation for rebuilding the media industry after the loss of an estimated 1000 jobs this year and ensuring Australian news media businesses will continue to deliver inquiring and professional journalism, which has never been more important to cohesive, democratic societies”.

The government’s dual approach—funding small publishers through News MAP and encouraging tech giants to engage with Australian news producers—signals a renewed commitment to creating a robust, diverse, and sustainable media ecosystem.