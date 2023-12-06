Alastair Baker Promoted Within Havas

Havas Media Network has promoted Alastair Baker (lead image) to national head of planning, a newly created role. Baker was previously Head of Strategy at Havas Media Network Melbourne, where he championed the development of innovative work that drove client growth.

In his new role, Baker’s remit is to provide solutions to marketers who need a single customer view. He will develop tools, processes and structures that support seamless integration of all the agency’s capabilities, including ecommerce, digital performance, search, content, activation and paid media teams.

Baker’s focus will be on driving profitable growth for Havas’ clients in the short and long term, to help brands achieve greater numbers of returning high value customers.

Baker’s career encompasses more than 13 years, working across media, creative and digital agencies in the UK and Australia. He has worked at agencies including Fetch London, Vizeum UK and iProspect (a Dentsu company) in Melbourne.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have Alastair accept the role of National Head of Planning at a time when marketers are feeling the loaded pressure from their businesses to do more with the same or lower budgets. This challenge creates opportunity for Alastair to develop agency solutions that enable clients’ businesses to grow well through understanding who to best engage and deliver influential campaigns. Alastair’s role will mean that Havas Media continues to transform into a new style of agency that better aligns to the challenges faced by marketers on a daily basis. He is such a talent, and we are excited to have him join our leadership team,” said Virginia Hyland, CEO of Havas Media Network.

“I’m excited to move into the newly created role of National Head of Planning at Havas. I’m energised by the opportunity to develop new data, tech and process solutions that drive sustainable growth for our clients across the entire customer journey. We’re consistently seeking ways to better connect our media, content and CX services to drive mutual benefits for clients,” Baker said.

Baker has already started in his new role as national head of planning and in 2024 will introduce a refreshed planning process and implement an improved tool strategy, to drive smarter, profit-driven decisions for clients.