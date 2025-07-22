AdvertisingNewsletter

Akcelo Expands Leadership Team With Jayde Smith As Group Director of Technology

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Jayde Smith.
Brand experience and innovation agency Akcelo has appointed Jayde Smith to the technology team, stepping into the newly created role of group director of technology.

Smith has joined the agency following a nine-year tenure at DDB Group Australia, where he held senior technology roles and delivered technology and innovation work for brands including McDonald’s, Volkswagen, Westpac and Coles.

In his new role, Smith will lead Akcelo’s technology team in partnership with existing head of technology Richard Scanlon, who is shifting into a hands-on engineering and technology architectural role. Together, they’ll continue to build the technical capabilities at Akcelo, spanning native mobile engineering, commerce experiences, large-scale martech and CMS implementations along with bespoke product and service development.

“Jayde’s appointment reflects our continued investment in building a world-class technology and innovation offering that sits at the heart of how we deliver connected brand experiences at scale. Jayde is known for his collaborative approach and passion for driving incredible solutions. He brings a wealth of experience in agency–client partnerships, product development and platform delivery, all of which will be key to advancing Akcelo’s broader technology offering to our wonderful client partners,” Aden Hepburn, CEO and co-founder of Akcelo, said.

Smith will also champion Akcelo’s agentic AI push across the technology team and help to enhance Akcelo’s client relationships from a technology standpoint. This will support the agency’s continued delivery of bespoke and enterprise-level technology solutions, along with the creation of innovative customer experiences for brands.

“I’m thrilled to join Akcelo as group director of technology. The opportunity to lead a growing innovation practice, drive creative technology forward, and work alongside people I’ve admired and collaborated with for nearly a decade made this move incredibly compelling. At a time when technology, creativity and brand experience are intersecting in powerful new ways, I’m excited to help shape what the future of marketing looks like — and to do it with a team that’s not only ambitious, but also deeply passionate about delivering remarkable work,” Smith added.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

