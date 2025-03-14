Akcelo Activates TAC’s Vehicle Safety Campaign At The F1

Brand experience and innovation company, Akcelo, has secured another TAC project – this time to launch a campaign and activation at the FORMULA 1 LOUIS VUITTON AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025. The initiative will encourage Victorians to check the safety rating of their vehicles by visiting howsafeisyourcar.com.au.

The ‘fun and attention grabbing’ campaign will launch on social media and include both out of home and an on-ground activation, offering interactive learning experiences designed to foster both awareness and behaviour change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 Australian Grand Prix (@ausgp)

“We’re excited to be partnering with TAC to help launch this initiative in collaboration with the AGPC at such a globally celebrated event. The Australian Grand Prix provides the perfect environment and audience to share critical road safety information in an engaging way. We look forward to delivering an experience that is as informative as it is memorable,” said Jon Kenyon, managing partner, Akcelo.

“While Victorians are drawn to the high-speed thrills and cutting-edge technology showcased at The Australian Grand Prix , it’s also an ideal moment to encourage them to consider their own vehicle’s safety. This campaign is all about ensuring that every journey is as safe as possible,” said Simon McCrudden, brand strategy partner at Akcelo.

“Our partnership with Akcelo brings vehicle safety into focus, showcasing the life-saving impact of key safety features in a dynamic and interactive way. Our goal is to enhance community awareness of these critical features and make it easier for people to access the information they need to make informed, safety-first choices,” said Jacqui Sampson, TAC Head of Community.

This innovative campaign is a key part of TAC’s broader effort to drive behaviour change and promote safer driving practices across Victoria.