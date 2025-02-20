Airtasker Partners With Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team

Airtasker has partnered with the ludicrously named Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) F1 Team.

This partnership makes Airtasker the first brand to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes of Formula One through VCARB. From the factory to the track, the Pit Crew to Engineers, Airtasker will be giving them the platform to showcase what it takes to drive a team to success in the background.

Airtasker’s mission has always championed the power of people—their skills, their grit, and the hard work that keeps the world moving. This mission aligns with VCARB, and both brands will collaborate to bring those behind the Team’s success into the limelight. Airtasker will provide VCARB with access to an almost limitless range of services—because in the high-stakes world of F1, every task matters when it comes to winning.

Tim Fung, CEO and Founder of Airtasker said: “As an Aussie startup, we are super proud to be entering Formula One through our partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, as we scale Airtasker around the world. This partnership is an awesome way to celebrate the incredibly talented people behind the scenes at VCARB who – like Taskers in the Airtasker community – have incredible skills and help people get almost any task done.”

“When we met the team at VCARB we instantly knew there was incredible alignment and fell in love with their playful and creativity-first approach to winning as well as the opportunity to speak to their dynamic, unconventional and tech-savvy fanbase. VCARB totally aligns with Airtasker and our relentless drive to build the world’s most trusted marketplace to buy and sell local services – all while keeping things positive and having fun along the way.”

“Welcoming Airtasker as an official team partner has been an exciting milestone for the team”, commented Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls. “Formula One is often celebrated for its on-track spectacle, but there’s so much happening behind the scenes that this partnership will unveil. It’s the expertise and dedication of the entire community that brings our team together, and we’re excited to shine a well-deserved spotlight on their incredible contributions that make this worldwide event possible.”

In line with Airtasker’s mission to support the VCARB team members whose efforts aren’t seen by the public but are the reason the car makes it to the track, Airtasker is taking center stage on essential race-day kit, including garage tool storage, HVAC air dryers, front and rear jacks, pit crew uniforms, helmets, sleeves, race suits, and pack-up team shirts—putting the brand in front of a global audience of 903 million. This move builds upon Airtasker’s international expansion, building on its $51 million investment in media partnerships across Australia, the UK, and the US in 2024.

Airtasker will work with four VCARB heroes showcasing critical garage moments that define success on the track. This includes:

Edward Hewett (Assistant Team Coordinator)

Renzo Milanello (Chief Garage Technician)

Danni Culf (Partnerships Team & Executive Assistant)

Marta Faria (Junior Brand Designer)

Edward Hewett, Assistant Team Coordinator said “A huge part of Formula One is about timing and teamwork, which aligns well with what Airtasker represents too. I’m responsible for everything from coordinating racetrack bookings to managing pit stop schedules, which is as important as what happens on the track. As this is where Airtasker is choosing to shine a light, it’s great to be able to work together to share more about what it takes to keep things running smoothly, because there is definitely a lot.”

Renzo Milanello, Chief Garage Technician, said: “Setting the garage up for success is a team effort, and I’m proud to lead a group of skilled individuals who make sure everything is ready for race day. Airtasker’s commitment to showcasing the importance of the work that happens behind-the-scenes resonates deeply with me. From arranging the layout to refuelling the cars, every task contributes to the bigger picture—and Airtasker understands and celebrates that perfectly.”