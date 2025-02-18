AdvertisingNewsletter

AiMCO Hosts Beauty Influencer Marketing Events In Sydney & Melbourne

Sydney AiMCO beauty influencer event.

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) held its inaugural beauty influencer marketing events in Sydney and Melbourne to sold-out audiences last week.

More than 100 talent managers, content creators and AiMCO partners attended the events, at Publicis’ Melbourne office and Poem’s Sydney office, exploring the latest trends in beauty influencer marketing.

In Melbourne, the panel, moderated by Vamp APAC sales director Gemma Shuttleworth, featured leading “pharmafluencer” Hannah English and Ego Pharmaceuticals marketing communications and content manager Courtney Barlow while the Sydney event included creator Mitch Greer, Unilever digital and data lead Maria Paula Gudino, and Wella Company digital marketing and communications senior manager Celeste Godoy.

“Our beauty influencer marketing events have kicked off our 2025 events calendar on a high note. The beauty industry is one of the biggest sectors for creators globally, and we weren’t surprised at the interest in learning more about driving impactful results through influencer marketing campaigns,” AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall said.

The panelists focused on how creators who genuinely love the brands they are working with build genuine and sustained trust with their audience. Allowing creators to do what works and connects with their audience, on behalf of a brand as opposed to trying to control creative outputs will lead to longer-term brand affinity.

Dupe culture was also a hot topic, and the resounding verdict from the panel was that authenticity always wins. Ultimately, copycat culture dilutes the efforts and credibility of research and development not to mention impacting smaller businesses and their hard-earned intellectual property.

