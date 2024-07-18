AiMCO Announces Second ATO Webinar For Members, Focusing On Influencers

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) will again collaborate with the ATO for the tax body to provide expert advice to the influencer community in the second installment of its successful ATO webinars.

The ATO Creator webinar, to be held on 24 July, is designed to provide critical insights for creators around their annual tax obligations, along with exploring common issues including declaring gifted products, handling PR samples and travel expenses, and managing paid collaborations.

The webinar follows AiMCO’s first online education session with the ATO in March, which provided crucial tax information for talent managers and agencies and proved a great success.

The latest webinar will explore the legal and tax implications specifically associated with creators, along with frequently asked questions around invoicing, requirements for ABNs and operating as a business without monetary transactions, common deductions, managing US tax forms for international collaborations, and more.

The webinar will be hosted by AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall, featuring assistant commissioner and spokesperson for Tax Time 2024, Robert Thomson, from the ATO.

Whitnall brings a wealth of experience in understanding the business side of the creator economy. He has specialised in influencer and digital marketing throughout his 25-year media career.

Thomson is an experienced tax professional with over 10 years of experience. He has recently returned from his role as minister counsel (Taxation) at Australia’s permanent delegation to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris. He has extensive experience across several diverse roles in the ATO, including in policy implementation and strategic programs.

“Accurately understanding your tax obligations is a requirement for all Australians, and the influencer industry is no different. There are nuances to the creator-brand relationship that can be difficult to navigate, so this is an opportunity for creators to ask questions and get a better handle on what is required by the ATO. We are committed to helping Australians get their tax return right the first time, and to provide helpful tips and tricks to make tax time easier for all,” said Robert Thomson, ATO assistant commissioner and spokesperson for Tax Time 2024.

“Our latest webinar is designed specifically for our creator community, focusing on all the tax and legal essentials they need to know. Whether they’re established influencers, or just starting in the industry, this webinar aims to help creators navigate the complexities of the administrative side of their business, so they’re informed and compliant,” added Whitnall.

“Our first webinar with the ATO was incredibly well-received – it provided a space for members to ask questions and get a more comprehensive understanding of their legal and tax requirements. These sessions are part of our commitment as an organisation to ensure Australia’s influencer community is employing a best-practice approach to all its activities, including its tax practices”.

The ATO webinar is the latest in AiMCO’s member webinar series. This year, the virtual information sessions have delved into a range of topics including safe mental health content, influencer agreements, and a deep dive into the 2024 Cannes Lions creator offering.

The ATO Creator webinar will be held on Wednesday 24 July from 12.30 pm and is free for AiMCO members.