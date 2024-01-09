AIC Launches Innovative Career Platform For Australian Media, Advertising & Creative Industries

Advertising Industry Careers (AIC) is set to revolutionise the way talent connects with employers in the Australian advertising, creative, and media industry.

The Innovative Career Platform, launching today, is poised to become the go-to destination for both job seekers and organisations in these dynamic sectors.

AIC offers a unique space where candidates can seamlessly explore potential employers and diverse career paths while providing organisations with an effective platform to showcase their employer brand and advertise job opportunities. With participation from some of Australia’s most prominent brands, agencies, broadcasters, and industry bodies, the platform is already gaining traction as a preferred destination for talent acquisition in the industry.

Shortly after launch, AICs first TVC will hit the airways via Network 10 and Ten Play. The campaign, titled “It’s not who you know, it’s knowing where to go,” conveys the message that spending time on AIC will help candidates understand who’s who in the industry and how to open the door to new opportunities.

The website also features a free Career Match tool, purpose-built for the industry. Following a short quiz, candidates will be sent a personalised report discussing aspects of their personality and which of 162 of the most sought-after occupations in the industry they are most likely to resonate with.

Key Features of Advertising Industry Careers:

Comprehensive Employer Branding:

Companies can promote their employer brand extensively, giving potential candidates valuable insights into their workplace culture, values, and opportunities for growth. This in-depth exposure goes beyond the limitations of traditional job boards, allowing organisations to build meaningful connections with potential hires.

Targeted Job Advertising:

The platform allows organisations to advertise their job openings to a highly relevant and engaged audience within the advertising, creative, and media sectors. This targeted approach ensures that job listings reach the right candidates, increasing the likelihood of finding the perfect fit for each role. Candidates can bookmark jobs and create alerts to stay current with who’s hiring in the industry.

Focused Environment for Candidate Exploration:

While traditional job boards fulfil an important need, they can be overwhelming. Advertising Industry Careers provides a less busy and more focused environment where candidates can spend quality time getting to know potential employers and making informed decisions about their career.

Strategic Partnerships:

To further enhance its reach, Advertising Industry Careers has formed one of its first strategic partnerships with Paramount. This and other partnerships will be leveraged over the coming months and years to attract top-tier candidates and solidify the platform’s position as the premier hub for talent in the advertising, creative, and media industries.

“Advertising Industry Careers transforms the way professionals and organisations connect in our industry. Choosing where to work is a major decision that impacts people’s lives and can’t be taken lightly. Our aim is to provide a space where candidates can get a really good feel for an organisation before they apply. We’re also providing space for organisations with truly great cultures to show it off – we want them attracting the best people,” said Adam Elliott, CEO of Advertising Industry Careers.

“Our strategic partnership with Paramount underscores our commitment to bringing together the best talent and the most innovative organisations in the Australian advertising, creative, and media landscape. We’re excited about the possibilities that lie ahead,” he added.




