Agent99 Lands A Good Night’s Sleep With Emma’s PR

    PR Agency Agent99 has won the business of mattress brand Emma.

    The agency is set to launch a multi-faceted Australia-wide campaign, focussed on highlighting the Emma product range, which is backed by extensive innovation, research, and design created by Emma’s team of sleep scientists.

    The campaign will feature an integrated PR, experiential, and digital strategy, to educate the Aussie market on the science-backed products created by Emma, whilst also welcoming in a new audience of contemporary shoppers looking for affordable quality in a time of economic downturn. Agent99 will be managing all local PR, events, and activations, with some exciting larger projects set for the end of 2023 and early 2024.

    PR and communications manager, Catalina Altomonte of Emma APAC said, “After putting Emma out to pitch with Australian PR agencies, we were so impressed by Agent99’s strategic capabilities, creativity, and boldness in their ideas and thinking. We knew they were the right fit for us, especially with their insightful integration of PR within our wider digital strategy. Agent99 have an excellent reputation within the lifestyle and consumer space as experts in their craft and innovators in digital PR, data, and measurement, so we are very excited to have them help us grow the Emma brand in the Australian market.”

    Emma mattresses are all manufactured in Germany by a team of leading sleep scientists and researchers, best known globally for its e-commerce online presence and direct-to-consumer sales model. They offer mattresses, pillows, and other sleep-related products. Emma was established in Germany in 2015 and has grown exponentially to turnover 873 million EUR in 2022.  Now operating in over 30 countries, the brand has quickly grown into one of the world’s largest direct-to-consumer mattress brands, winning numerous awards overseas and within Australia. Their products have won Top Recommended Mattress by Australia CHOICE’s Top Mattress for 2021 and 2022, as well as the best mattress in Product of the Year Awards for 2023.

    This new win further cements Agent99’s credibility and expertise across the B2C lifestyle space, with agency director Sharon Zeev Poole saying, “We are thrilled to work with such a globally recognised brand that is an industry leader within the sleep space. The team were so open to bold ideas, and through our exciting new collaboration, we will be able to showcase our creativity and digital PR abilities to exceed expectations, achieve ambitious goals, and create some award-winning work while we’re at it!  Watch this space.”



    Agent99

