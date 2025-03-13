Agent99 Announces Innovative ‘Food & Beverage Accelerator Program’ As A Way To Give Back To The Hospitality Sector

Independent PR and Communications agency Agent99 has today launched a ‘Food and Beverage Accelerator Program’, a giving back initiative to support brands in the space, to help solve business problems through impactful PR, marketing and communications centric campaigns.

During an initial pilot period, one brand will be selected per quarter, and will receive strategy and execution services to the value of $20,000, or the equivalent of three months’ consultancy from the skilled team at Agent99. The scope will be determined once the winning brand is chosen to ensure it is tailored directly to benefiting the selected business. However, offerings may include bespoke media training, organising a launch event, garnering earned media coverage around a new product or key milestone, to creating impactful social content.

The program is the brainchild of senior account director, Nicole Robertson, and Sharon Zeev Poole, director and founder of Agent99, and was developed as a way support an industry that has been so close to the Agency’s heart since it opened its doors 18 years ago.

On the initiative, Zeev Poole, said: “The Food and Beverage Sector has been a speciality area of Agent99’s since the very inception of the agency. We’ve worked with a large range of clients over those years including global entities such as William Grant & Sons and their key portfolio brands Glenfiddich and Hendrick’s Gin, as well as international market entrant brands including Dubliner Whisky, Cazcabel Tequila, Mirabeau Rose Gin, and Westward Whiskey. We have also had extensive and deep experience in promoting homegrown heroes such as Cape Byron Distillery, Tribe Breweries, Margan Wines & Restaurant, Cash Only, and countless more. Through our vast knowledge, we understand the significant impact PR campaigns can have on a business when they are strategic, creative, and unpredictable.

“Many brands within this sector are noting declines in sales due to cost-of-living pressures, and we know many venues are very concerned about patronage numbers heading into the cooler months, so we want to offer our support to those brands. This program is for any organisation within the food, beverage, restaurant and bars, or wider venues scene that may have big ambitions, but may not have the resources currently to back these up. If that sounds like you, we strongly recommend you consider applying.”

Entries are now open from today until Monday April 7, 2025. Subsequent meetings will be required with finalist entrants to determine the winning brand based on their needs and fit with the program. Once selected and notified, the project will commence in May 2025.

Agent99’s portfolio of consumer brands also includes ASICS, California Wines, Click Frenzy, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, IconByDesign, and Winning Moves (licensees of Monopoly).