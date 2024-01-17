Agassi Swaps Mullet For Savings In Uber One Campaign Via Special

Not having a mullet when mullets are back is disappointing – especially when yours was world-famous. That’s the situation former tennis superstar and the sports’ original mullet man Andre Agassi finds himself in as he laments his hair loss but rings up the savings in a new campaign for Uber One via Special.

Missing the mullet renaissance is disappointing for Agassi – but the savings he gets from his Uber One membership don’t disappoint the tennis legend.

As Agassi mulls his misfortune in a stadium packed with magnificent mullet-wearing fans, players, officials, cameramen, TV commentators – and even a dog – he gets a notification letting him know just how much he’s saved with Uber One.

While Uber One membership mightn’t bring back long gone luscious locks, it can unlock savings on Uber and Uber Eats.

“When I first heard about the mullet joke I knew it would land well because I was familiar with Uber’s creative campaigns featuring some of my tennis contemporaries like Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal,” said Agassi. “My family and I are frequent users of Uber and Uber Eats, so I was happy to work with their team and be part of this campaign.”

“We’ve fused our self-deprecating tone with one of the most lauded tennis identities globally to show that while there are disappointing moments in life – our membership platform Uber One isn’t one of them. Working in collaboration with an internationally celebrated figure like Andre Agassi enables us to embed that message in an unforgettably compelling way. We anticipate this campaign will both underline that Uber One’s ‘savings don’t disappoint’ and be a precursor to more mullets appearing in sports clubs and workplaces in 2024. We make no apologies for either,” said head of marketing at Uber ANZ, David Griffiths.

“Life’s full of disappointments, a first date, the ending of that TV show, the adaptation of your favourite feline based theatrical show, or simply that mullets are back and the majestic mullet you had in your prime is long gone; luckily for Andre and all Aussies, Uber One savings are definitely not disappointing,” said Special Uber APAC creative director, James Sexton.

To celebrate the launch of the new campaign, Uber One members will have the chance to get free electric vehicle rides to the Melbourne tennis precinct for the next two weeks in partnership with Kia.

The campaign will run across TV, BVOD, online video, OOH, radio, social and owned channels.

