AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm

It’s one part pop-culture collective, one part footy confessional. That’s Tagged, the bold, audacious and addictively entertaining vodcast that embodies the AFLW’s ’23 campaign.

Fronted by fan favourites Sarah Hosking of the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies’ Ruby Schleicher (Pictured above), Tagged is the first 100 per cent player-driven vodcast produced by AFL Digital.

Each week, Ruby and Sarah serve up a stacked roster of content. There’s the Tagged List, with its weekly food and entertainment recommendations, and the DM Sesh for deep chats about pretty much anything, including social issues, hot takes and oh-so-relatable life problems. Of course, there’s also insider gossip from around the league in the Locker Room Tea, and it’s all accompanied by hilarious stories from Sarah and Ruby’s incredible lives.

Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial, Kylie Rogers, said the chance to launch a new vodcast/podcast so on brand with the AFLW’s new campaign was exciting. “We’re really proud to have released Tagged, starring two of the AFLW’s favourite players,” Rogers said. “Sarah and Ruby live and breathe our new campaign of being fearless, loud and passionate, and we’re sure their unique take on footy, pop culture and life will connect with audiences and engage a new generation”.

Tagged gives Sarah and Ruby an opportunity to not only talk footy but also have some fun and showcase their versatility as broadcasters to branch into pop culture too – they’ll be able to connect with audiences on another level and engage with a new generation”.

Initially drafted to Carlton and now donning the yellow and black for the Tigers, Hosking has been part of the AFLW’s fabric since its inception. Since then, she’s built an impressive online following by showcasing her love of food and pulling pranks with her twin sister Jess.

She’s also becoming a versatile media figure providing special comments during broadcasts. “I love getting behind the mic with Ruby and creating this new show,” Hosking said.

“We talk footy, of course, and get all the inside goss from the league and teams for our audience, but we also both love chatting about food, reality TV, entertainment, pop culture and generally what’s happening in our worlds”.

“We hope people love listening and watching as much as we love recording the show.”

A dual All-Australian and foundation player at the Pies, Schleicher is not only a defensive pillar in their backline but also has an infectious personality and is the heart and soul of the club. Off the field, she’s an up-and-coming media figure and a highly sought-after influencer.

“I’ve always wanted to create a podcast, so to have the opportunity to team up with Hosko is a dream result,” Schleicher said. “We’re good friends and always make each other laugh”.

“Having the freedom to show our personalities and chat about so many different topics is a lot of fun, and we’ve loved creating the first episodes. We hope everyone gets a kick out of it!”

Tagged debuted at womens.afl on Tuesday, 10 October.




