AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport

The AFL has today entered a 10-year strategic partnership with global sports and entertainment leader TGI Sport.

The AFL and TGI will deliver fans a brand new at-match experience via new and innovative LED signage, digital screen and fan engagement offerings at both the MCG and Marvel Stadium.

The strategic partnership allows the AFL to take back control of the match day signage inventory, delivering a consistent experience, delivering better commercial outcomes for clubs and world-class leading advertising innovation for Commercial Partners and advertisers.

Over the period, there are commitments to advance the innovation and technology offering as well as installing new perimeter screens at both stadiums.

With more than 20 years of experience and knowledge within the global sporting arena, TGI Sport has international experience across the NBA, NFL, MLS, FIFA, UEFA, F1 and ICC, as well as major domestic sporting codes.

Enabled by technology, experience, data and insight, TGI Sport has more than 20km of LED perimeter signage boards in play worldwide and is well-placed to deploy the latest technology to enhance the fan experience and deliver commercial growth.

The announcement comes after an 18-month tender process and strategic review of the AFL’s in-stadium signage and content offering with the new partnership to be officially implemented from the start of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

AFL Executive general manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the long-term partnership is ultimately going to give fans the best in stadium experience possible. “We are really excited to be able to partner with TGI Sport and tap into the expertise and innovation that they are delivering on a global scale,” Rogers said.

“The new long-term strategic partnership enables the AFL to really control our own destiny in this space, which will not only deliver a world class in stadium offering for fans but maximise the financial return for our clubs”.

“I want to welcome global CEO Martin Jolly and the TGI Sport team into the AFL family, and we look forward to reimagining the fan experience together,” said Rogers.

“On behalf of the AFL, I also want to thank Matt Connell and the MKTG Sports & Entertainment team, who have been and will continue to be our signage and content partner through the end of 2024. MKTG have been a long-term partner of the AFL and, in that time, have consistently delivered an excellent product for the AFL, our Commercial Partners, our venues and our fans”.

“We are very excited to be entering into this strategic partnership with the AFL,” said Jolly. “TGI Sport has significant experience within the global sporting arena, and we are proud to partner with the AFL to enhance the fan experience and presentation of the game for sponsors over the next decade”.

“We take immense pride in our enduring partnership with the AFL over the last 20 years, and the substantial contributions we’ve made to the industry during our tenure. We remain grateful to the AFL and all that have supported us for their partnership throughout. Above all, our deepest appreciation goes to our dedicated team – a group of incredibly passionate and committed individuals who have collectively propelled the industry forward. As we embrace new horizons, we look forward to continuing to do so in new and innovative ways,” said Matt Connell, managing director MKTG.

Part of the new partnership, the LED stadium signage at both the MCG and Marvel Stadium will be upgraded, which will also create opportunities to introduce LED signage across more AFLW venues.