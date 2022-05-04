AFL Legends & Furry Friends Star In New Google Nest Cams Campaign Via 72andSunny

Google Australia and 72andSunny, in collaboration with Essence and PHD, have launched a continuation of their campaign promoting the Google Nest Cams and Doorbell in Australia.

The “Caught On Nest Cam” idea is based on the insight that, for many Australians, security products are used most often to check in on their homes and feel connected to the things they love within them.

This is even more relevant now as people return to office and travel overseas, spending more time away from their homes and pets.

Google Nest cameras and doorbells can reportedly detect and notify users of important activity and even tell the difference between people, pets, vehicles or a package.

The new campaign uses lighthearted scenarios to show Aussies how Google Nest Security products can help them stay a-tune to what’s happening in and around their homes.

The campaign stars some furry friends and ex-AFL stars, Nick Riewoldt and Eddie Betts (featured image), and builds on Google’s broader partnership with the AFL including 72andSunny and Google’s recent AFL focused brand building campaigns.

The work will run across digital, social, OOH and TV. The integrated comms plan is designed to drive sales of the portfolio of products and is timed to lead up to the EOFY sale period.

The work builds on last year’s successful campaign launch of Google Nest Cams in Australia by 72andSunny, in August 2021.

“We are excited to launch the next chapter of our Nest Security campaign which uses the AFL as the creative platform to showcase how our devices help you see whatever is happening in your home or in the backyard – whether it’s a bulldog, magpie or Nick Riewoldt,” said head of devices and services marketing, Google AUNZ, Julia Davis.

72andSunny ANZ executive creative director, Luke Martin added “AFL is a great platform for us to talk about security in a lighthearted way. We see that when we tap into local Australian culture to hero the magic of Google’s products we see a big uplift in results.”

72andSunny have helped to grow the Google Nest business in Australia since its launch four years ago. They also partner with Google across brand and Pixel campaigns.

Credits

Client: Google Australia

Creative: 72andSunny Australia

Production Company: 13&Co

Film Studio: Vandal

Audio Production: Otis

Media: PHD and Essence