AFL Celebrates Grassroots And The Game’s Heroes In ‘This Is Us’ Via Clems Melbourne

The AFL has released its 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season launch campaign, ‘This Is Us’, which celebrates the game’s unique ability to bring people together, created by AFL Media, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne and MOFA.  ‘This Is Us’ taps into the heroic footy moment every young fan dreams of… kicking the winning goal after the siren.

The campaign features fans from local community football clubs, Auskick and AFL club members who have recreated their own magical moments, showcasing a diverse range of footy families across Australian backyards, local football ovals and beaches.

The fan footage has been interspersed with historic “after the siren” footy moments including Malcolm Blight’s torpedo “It’s a big kick, it’s a mammoth kick” to Ashley Mcgrath’s “Miracle on Grass” and the recent spectacular boundary finish by Jack Newnes to seal the win for Carlton last year. The classic commentary and footage is set to the six-time platinum track ‘Kick’ by INXS.

“The brand campaign continues our celebration of the connection between our fans and our game through the overarching “This is Us” platform. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, footy brings us together like no other. The campaign focuses on how the game is imbedded in our culture from community to the elite codes, the pure passion of our fan base and the opportunity for new fans to be welcomed into the fold,” said AFL Media’s Head of Marketing and Content, Julian Dunne.

“Our fans and members are as passionate as any in the world and they have showcased this with their incredible loyalty over the past 12 months. This campaign focuses on some of our most spectacular moments and showcases the joy that our game brings through those moments that become lifetime memories,” said Dunne.

The campaign will be supported by TV, out-of-home, print, radio, digital and social that integrates fan and player imagery.

Credits:

AFL

Head of Marketing & Content: Julian Dunne

Marketing Projects Manager: Rita Khouri

Creative Executive Producer: Donald Mayes

 

Agency: Clemenger BBDO Melbourne

 

Production Company: MOFA

Director: Nick Kelly

2nd Unit Director: Maddy King

DOP: Shelley Farthing-Dawe

2nd Unit DOP: Miller Best

Executive Producer: Llew Griffiths

 

Post-Production: AFL Media

Editor: Jon Fothergill

Sound Design: Mark Farrow

Producer: Ines Guarda

