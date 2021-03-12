AFL Celebrates Grassroots And The Game’s Heroes In ‘This Is Us’ Via Clems Melbourne
The AFL has released its 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season launch campaign, ‘This Is Us’, which celebrates the game’s unique ability to bring people together, created by AFL Media, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne and MOFA. ‘This Is Us’ taps into the heroic footy moment every young fan dreams of… kicking the winning goal after the siren.
The campaign features fans from local community football clubs, Auskick and AFL club members who have recreated their own magical moments, showcasing a diverse range of footy families across Australian backyards, local football ovals and beaches.
From all corners of the country to the bright lights on the biggest stage.
This is Us. pic.twitter.com/1OkO8QwgtC
— AFL (@AFL) March 11, 2021
The fan footage has been interspersed with historic “after the siren” footy moments including Malcolm Blight’s torpedo “It’s a big kick, it’s a mammoth kick” to Ashley Mcgrath’s “Miracle on Grass” and the recent spectacular boundary finish by Jack Newnes to seal the win for Carlton last year. The classic commentary and footage is set to the six-time platinum track ‘Kick’ by INXS.
“The brand campaign continues our celebration of the connection between our fans and our game through the overarching “This is Us” platform. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, footy brings us together like no other. The campaign focuses on how the game is imbedded in our culture from community to the elite codes, the pure passion of our fan base and the opportunity for new fans to be welcomed into the fold,” said AFL Media’s Head of Marketing and Content, Julian Dunne.
“Our fans and members are as passionate as any in the world and they have showcased this with their incredible loyalty over the past 12 months. This campaign focuses on some of our most spectacular moments and showcases the joy that our game brings through those moments that become lifetime memories,” said Dunne.
The campaign will be supported by TV, out-of-home, print, radio, digital and social that integrates fan and player imagery.
Credits:
AFL
Head of Marketing & Content: Julian Dunne
Marketing Projects Manager: Rita Khouri
Creative Executive Producer: Donald Mayes
Agency: Clemenger BBDO Melbourne
Production Company: MOFA
Director: Nick Kelly
2nd Unit Director: Maddy King
DOP: Shelley Farthing-Dawe
2nd Unit DOP: Miller Best
Executive Producer: Llew Griffiths
Post-Production: AFL Media
Editor: Jon Fothergill
Sound Design: Mark Farrow
Producer: Ines Guarda
