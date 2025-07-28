You’re Doing Something Right When The PM Sings The Jingle: How DDB Resurrected An Icon & Walked Off With Metal

What do you when the world’s best-selling burger starts to see a sales dip among younger consumers? McDonald’s found itself staring this rather tricky question and needed an answer.

Rather than launching a new creator-led drive, building a metaverse or issuing a blockchain-based digital collectible, it brought a 50-year-old campaign back to life with the help of creative partner DDB.

The resultant campaign, ‘The Original Mouthful’ extended across a variety of media and used some very clever tech and it worked. Big Mac sales grew 60 per cent in the three weeks following the campaign. It also walked off with not one, but two B&T Awards at last year’s show: the Best Use of Tech and AI and the Siren Award for Best Radio/Audio Campaign, presented by our friends at the CRA.

To find out what made the campaign such a winner across its audio execution, we caught up with DDB Group Sydney’s chief creative officer Matt Chandler.

“Audio is so broad as a term, you could be working with a traditional radio ad, a new audio technology or in our case a 50 year old jingle,” said Chandler.

“More and more the most interesting uses of audio are the ones that consider their audience and context in new and innovative ways; be that how an audience can play with it on social platforms, or ideas that use audio as a solution to a human problem – but that said, there’s always room for a good old-fashioned, well-crafted radio ad, too.”

With the Big Mac chant, Macca’s and DDB already had the catchy jingle. But now they had technology to reimagine how the campaign would play out across new media.

“We already had the audio, it was how to deploy it to reach and engage with a new audience that became the creative challenge,” said Chandler.

“The context for the campaign was that younger customers were ordering less Big Macs, so we used the classic jingle to bridge the generational divide – trusting the stickiness of the chant itself as its proven itself effective for over 50 years, but using interactive social platforms to give the audience a new way to play with it.”

And play with it they did. A new Snapchat filter was created, rewarding users with a voucher code to win the free small fries and Coke if they could repeat the jingle in less that four seconds. The results that followed were dramatic.

“Sales were up, engagement with the campaign was high,” said Chandler.

“But you know you’re doing something right when the Prime Minister repeats your jingle word for word live on air (although not in the four seconds he needed to for a free small fries and Coke).”

The campaign didn’t just win at the B&T Awards either (that’s right, sadly other creative and agency awards programs exist).

“The Original Mouthful was a really successful campaign for us, having won awards at both Cannes and the Effies, as well as multiple local shows too. Above all, it’s a piece we’re really proud of at DDB, as it was a full end-to-end brand experience that showed the power of audio to engage a wildly diverse audience across multiple platforms,” said Chandler.

What those other awards shows don’t have, according to Chandler, is a “really good” party. We even heard some people ordered Big Macs on the way home.

