UnLtd Expands Its Board With Four New Directors

L-R: Karen Halligan, James Bayes, Philippa Noilea-Tani, Jason Tonelli , Philippa Moig, Amanda Henderson.
L-R (back row): Karen Halligan, James Bayes, Philippa Noilea-Tani, Jason Tonelli. L-R (back row): Philippa Moig, Amanda Henderson.

UnLtd, the social purpose organisation connecting the media, marketing, and creative industries to social causes, has announced the appointment of four new board directors, James Bayes, vice president ANZ at The Trade Desk; Philippa Noilea-Tani, chief investment and operating officer at Wavemaker; Jason Tonelli, CEO of Zenith Australia and Amanda Henderson, director of The Tieck Foundation.

The new board directors will work closely with Philippa Moig, UnLtd’s newly appointed CEO, and the existing board members Karen Halligan (chair), Justin Graham, Kerry McCabe, Kristiaan Kroon and Paul Sigaloff.

The board will focus on the future strategic direction of UnLtd. In addition to supporting individual charities in raising awareness and funding, the organisation is now also working to address the broader issues that contribute to youth disadvantage, to create systemic change.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amanda, James, Jason and Philippa to the UnLtd Board. Each of them brings a unique set of skills, incredible passion, and a shared commitment to using our industry’s power for good. Since its start, UnLtd has attracted some of the most respected and influential figures in the industry to its Board. These appointments mark the next wave of powerhouse industry leaders building on the legacy of giants before them, driving UnLtd’s momentum and deepening our impact for young people at risk,” Karen Halligan, chair of the UnLtd board of directors said.

“This is an exciting new chapter for UnLtd as we scale our impact and harness the full power of our industry. We’re fortunate to work alongside so many committed partners who not only care about change but have the skills and tools to make it happen. There’s real energy and momentum behind UnLtd right now, and I’m looking forward to working with our new board directors and the wider industry to turn that momentum into meaningful action,” Philippa Moig, CEO of UnLtd added.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the UnLtd Board and use my skills and networks to help drive meaningful change. UnLtd’s cause is so close to my heart and I’ve been involved with the organisation for many years through the charity campaigns, Ambassador program and events, so it’s a real privilege to now play a formal role in helping shape UnLtd’s future,” Philippa Noilea-Tani said.

