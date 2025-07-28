Producible Welcomes Alan Harca As Production Lead

Producible has welcomed Alan Harca as production lead.

Harca has over 15 years of experience in film, television, and digital content production.

Harca’s portfolio includes directing global campaigns for brands such as Nike, Sony, Disney, Beck’s, HP, BMW, Samsung, and Adidas, working across the US, the UK and Asia.

Before joining Producible, Harca held the position of director and post-production lead at Hogarth Australia, where he played a role in enhancing the company’s in-house content capabilities.

“Alan’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Producible. His extensive experience and creative leadership will undoubtedly elevate our production capabilities and drive our mission to deliver compelling content that resonates globally,” Marc Collister, managing director at Producible, said.

Harca’s recent projects include Surf Life Saving Australia’s “Stop, Look, Stay Alive” campaign and the Paslode Trans-Tasman content campaign via Banter.