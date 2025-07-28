AdvertisingNewsletter

Producible Welcomes Alan Harca As Production Lead

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Alan Harca.
Alan Harca.

Producible has welcomed Alan Harca as production lead.

Harca has over 15 years of experience in film, television, and digital content production.

Harca’s portfolio includes directing global campaigns for brands such as Nike, Sony, Disney, Beck’s, HP, BMW, Samsung, and Adidas, working across the US, the UK and Asia.

Before joining Producible, Harca held the position of director and post-production lead at Hogarth Australia, where he played a role in enhancing the company’s in-house content capabilities.

“Alan’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Producible. His extensive experience and creative leadership will undoubtedly elevate our production capabilities and drive our mission to deliver compelling content that resonates globally,” Marc Collister, managing director at Producible, said.

Harca’s recent projects include Surf Life Saving Australia’s “Stop, Look, Stay Alive” campaign and the Paslode Trans-Tasman content campaign via Banter.

Related posts:

  1. Astronomer Turns Coldplay Cheating Scandal Into Crisis Comms Masterclass With Gwyneth Paltrow At The Helm
  2. QMS Snares Warwick Kiel From oOh!media
  3. Asahi Beverages Pledges More Than $1M To OzHarvest & Rural Aid
  4. Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad Soars, Before Backlash: ‘It’s Racist, Sexist & Eugenics-Coded’

TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

Latest News

MKTG Named Agency Of Record For TAC/AFL Victoria Road Safety Campaign For Three Years
farsiight Secures Move With Us Account As Leadership Team Expands
Colgate-Palmolive Partners With DoubleVerify To Optimise Video Campaign Effectiveness
iProspect Joins Mamamia & eBay To Showcase Pre-Loved Fashion
Register Lost your password?