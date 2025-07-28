JOY Wins Media Account For Picklebet

Picklebet has appointed independent media and communications agency, JOY, to manage its media account following a competitive pitch.

“JOY was a standout, understanding the creative strategy, working collaboratively with us and our creative agency partner on how this could be amplified and executed in non-traditional media, whilst creating value and differentiation,” Dan Wilkinson, Picklebet said.

“Right from the get-go, we felt Picklebet was a great fit for JOY given its deep belief in using creative thinking to challenge their industry. We are truly excited to work with Picklebet to grow their market share and business,” Matt Keegan, Partner at JOY added.

Founded in 2020, Picklebet is a racing, sports and esports betting entertainment company based in Australia and built for a global audience. It has offices in Brisbane, Sydney, Darwin and Manila.

JOY is an independent consulting, creative and media group.