farsiight Secures Move With Us Account As Leadership Team Expands

Independent growth marketing agency farsiight has been appointed as the performance marketing partner for Move With Us, the Australian fitness platform founded by global influencer Rachel Dillon, following a competitive pitch involving both local and international agencies.

The appointment sees farsiight take on a full-service remit across social, search, and creative strategy, supporting Move With Us’ ambitious growth objectives in the digital fitness space.

“After speaking with several agencies, we chose farsiight because of their personal, people-first approach. A standout moment during the proposal process was when the actual team we’d be working with presented the strategy — this gave us immediate clarity on what a real working relationship would look like. Their insights aligned closely with our business goals and went a step further by translating them into actionable outcomes. It was clear from the beginning that Farsiight would operate as a true extension of our team,” said Molly Craige, digital marketing manager @ Move With Us.

“From day one, the farsiight team has been proactive, approachable, and incredibly easy to work with. There’s a genuine sense of collaboration, and they’ve already shown a strong interest in truly understanding our business. My vision for this partnership is to create a best-in-class performance marketing engine, one that’s deeply aligned with our goals and adapts quickly to opportunities. I see this partnership as MWU x farsiight winning together — where shared ownership, strong communication, and mutual growth are at the core of everything we do.”

Leading the account will be Thomas Clarke, recently promoted to Senior Digital Strategist, as part of a sweeping round of internal promotions designed to strengthen the agency’s senior

leadership bench.

A Clear Vision for the Next Era of Growth

Now six years into operation, farsiight is undergoing a strategic transformation from a performance media agency into a fully integrated growth marketing partner for ecommerce and tech companies. The shift responds to industry-wide changes including the declining advantage of media-buying arbitrage and the rapid acceleration of AI and is reflected in expanded capabilities across strategy, data & technology, and creative strategy.

“The Move With Us win means more to us than just getting to partner with a dream brand. It’s a vote of confidence from the market in the strategic direction we’re taking as an agency.” said Ben Somerville, co-founder and director at farsiight.

Building a Team for the Future

To support its evolution and client growth, farsiight has elevated six key team members into leadership positions:

Nick Graham – Head of Performance

Meg Atkin – Operations Lead

Hayley Robinson – Creative Lead

Vimal Jain – Acting Strategy Lead

Lachlan Ward – Performance Director

Thomas Clarke – Senior Digital Strategist

“This is about putting the right people in the right seats to fuel our next phase,” said Somerville.“Our clients benefit directly from the experience and speed that comes with having deep senior leadership embedded in every department.”