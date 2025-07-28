AdvertisingNewsletter

Carolyn Bendall Takes Helm As Medibank Interim CMO

Carolyn Bendall.

Former Swinburne University marketing chief Carolyn Bendall has become Medibank’s interim CMO.

The health insurance giant has appointed Bendall as interim CMO while it finalises a permanent replacement in the coming months.

“I’m excited to have joined the wonderful team at Medibank last week as their interim chief marketing officer. It’s a privilege to join such a purpose-driven company, and such smart, values-led people on their mission to create the best health and wellbeing for Australia,” Bendall said in a LinkedIn post.

“It’s also a privilege to follow in the footsteps of Medibank’s beloved former CMO. Big shoes to fill indeed. Thank you for the very warm welcome,” she added.

Bendall held a 12-year stint at ANZ, where she was on the marketing team for the tertiary education sector.

Most recently, Bendall finished up her five-year stint as CMO of Swinburne in December.

Bendall’s appointment follows the tragic passing of Lisa Ronson in November. Ronson was a two-time inductee to B&T’s CMO Power List.

