Advertising Makes Good Better, But It Won’t Fix Bad: Lexlab Launches Multi-Channel Campaign

Independent digital advertising agency Lexlab has kicked off 2025 with a new multi-channel advertising campaign, designed to showcase the agency’s execution capabilities and demonstrate its position as a trusted, strategic media partner.

The multi-layered, highly targeted campaign features the central theme ‘Advertising Makes Good Better, But It Won’t Fix Bad’, reflecting Lexlab’s genuine approach to media planning and buying and its belief that advertising is an amplifier, not a miracle cure, for business.

The new campaign includes targeted social media advertising, such as Meta and LinkedIn, out-of-home, display, and search, featuring a mix of brand messaging, product-specific insights and hyper-targeted creative.

The creative, developed by specialist creative agency Subcreative in close collaboration with Lexlab, is tongue-in-cheek, with bold, insight-driven messaging in Lexlab’s signature green and black brand colour scheme, including themes such as: “If we found you, imagine how we can find your customers.”

The agency is also offering exclusive competitive advertising expenditure reviews for media and creative agencies and brands wanting to improve their performance. Reviews include ad spend breakdowns and insights into how top industry players allocate their ad budgets, opportunities to improve media execution, and tactical recommendations on media buying strategies for better ROI.

Lexlab has also announced plans to launch annual industry benchmark reports to bring greater transparency around digital advertising costs and performance. Each report will include data on media pricing and performance trends, along with industry benchmarks. The first report will be released later this year.

Lexlab founder, Alfie Lagos, said the campaign is designed to challenge misconceptions about advertising as a cure-all for business problems. “With 2025’s digital ad landscape more competitive than ever, brands need smarter ad investments, real-time insights and targeted execution, making Lexlab’s precision media approach more valuable than ever before,” he said.

“Our message is clear: advertising is an amplifier, not a miracle cure. Our focus is on smarter media buying to deliver better outcomes via our expert-driven, performance-first approach, we’re not just another agency looking to push ad spend. Our new, cohesive campaign, and the multi-layered strategy behind it, ensures we are demonstrating Lexlab’s expertise in action, reaching the right decision-makers at the right time, with precision, data and impact.”

Lexlab specialises in agency media partnerships to drive paid advertising results. The Melbourne-based agency has worked with a range of well-known brands including IGA, Energy Australia, BMW, Caterpillar, BIC, Ocean Spray and McCain, using its proprietary planning tool Lablogic’s live industry data and benchmarks to deliver real, measurable results. Lexlab has also partnered with several film distributors for multi-channel campaigns to support new releases.