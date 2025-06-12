‘Adults Have Lost Permission To Play’: Mattel APAC MD On Reframing Fun As Wellness

Eighty years after Mattel was founded, the company isn’t just celebrating its legacy; it’s reimagining its purpose. While Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price remain core to the portfolio, Mattel’s most powerful brand asset in 2025 might be something less tangible: play itself.

To coincide with its 80th anniversary, Mattel commissioned The Shape of Play, a global research study that goes beyond consumer trends to position play as a fundamental human need. With more than 33,000 participants across seven countries, the study is now informing product development, marketing strategy and brand positioning across the business.

Speaking with B&T exclusively on yesterday’s International Day of Play, Mattel’s APAC managing director, Paul Faulkner, said that the brand’s 80th anniversary was “the perfect time to deepen our understanding of its role in modern life”.

“The Shape of Play underscores our belief that play isn’t a childhood activity; it’s a lifelong human experience. And if we reflect on the role play can, and should, hold in today’s world, we think now more than ever, play is vital.”

Play is vital

The Shape of Play study reveals a cultural contradiction at the heart of modern life: while people deeply understand and value the benefits of play, they are increasingly struggling to incorporate it into their daily routines. In a world shaped by productivity culture, digital distractions, and mounting time pressures, play has quietly become both more necessary and more neglected.

The findings are striking. An overwhelming 94 per cent of respondents believe play is not exclusive to childhood; it is, instead, a lifelong pursuit. Most adults (81 per cent) said that engaging in playful activities makes them feel happier, more relaxed, and mentally recharged. Play isn’t just fun, it’s functional. It provides emotional release, encourages creativity, and, for many, offers a rare opportunity for connection in an increasingly fragmented social landscape.

That point was driven home by 87 per cent of respondents who agreed that play is a powerful antidote to isolation and loneliness. Whether it’s gathering around a board game, engaging in imaginative solo play, or participating in digital communities built around shared hobbies, play is emerging as a key mechanism for fostering human connection in a disconnected age.

And yet, the study also uncovered a play gap. Over half (51 per cent) of adults said they feel too busy to play. Many are locked in hyper-scheduled lives where leisure feels like a luxury rather than a necessity. An additional 38 per cent reported having no one to play with, highlighting how social changes, including the decline of spontaneous in-person interaction and the rise of solo screen time, have created barriers to shared play experiences.

At the same time, the inner child is still very much alive: 70 per cent of adults said they still feel “part child,” suggesting that the instinct to play remains, even if the outlet does not. However, cultural expectations, particularly those surrounding adulthood, professionalism, and maturity, often discourage adults from openly embracing play. For many, the idea of play becomes associated with guilt, frivolity, or nostalgia rather than with purpose, growth, or well-being.

This tension is precisely where Mattel sees an opportunity. “One of the most pertinent findings was the near-universal agreement – 94% of respondents- that play is for all ages. It validated something we have felt instinctively for 80 years, but the scale of that insight was powerful. Equally surprising was how many adults feel they’ve lost permission to play in this busy world. That gap between desire and reality is where we see real opportunity to lead,” said Faulkner.

To that end, Mattel’s research identifies four dominant emotional motivations for play in 2025: connection, expression, growth, and wellbeing. Whether someone is engaging in creative arts, gaming, social activities or nostalgic rituals, these four drivers help explain why we’re drawn to play, and what we hope to feel as a result. At the heart of each, the study found, is joy: a universal emotional outcome that transcends age, geography, and circumstance.

“At Mattel, we’ve spent over 80 years championing the value of play. In today’s fast-paced world, play is more than fun, it’s how people reset, connect and feel good, even in small moments. We’re working with our retail partners to encourage micro-play – think quick, tactile, low-effort bursts of joy that fit easily into daily life. A 10-minute game of UNO, kids zooming Hot Wheels around the kitchen table, or a moment of imaginative play with a doll these are small but powerful invitations to reconnect with what matters,” said Faulkner.

By aligning its brands with these emotional drivers, Mattel isn’t just promoting play; it’s repositioning it as essential. Through products, partnerships and campaigns, the company is now building an ecosystem that re-legitimises play in adult life and reconnects people with the joy they’ve been told to outgrow.

Reframing Play as Purpose

The Shape of Play study also marks a turning point in how Mattel defines its cultural role. No longer positioning itself solely as an entertainment company, Mattel now sees its purpose as far broader: to be a catalyst for creativity, emotional wellbeing, and lifelong personal growth. This shift reflects both changing consumer expectations and a deeper understanding of play’s value in modern life.

One of the study’s key findings was that relaxation is among the top emotional outcomes adults associate with play, on par with joy and fun. As stress, burnout, and digital fatigue rise globally, play is increasingly being recognised as a wellness tool. It now sits alongside mindfulness, movement, and therapy as a pathway to mental reset and emotional balance. In response, Mattel is actively exploring brand partnerships, experiences, and product designs that embed play into the wellness category, positioning it not as a frivolous escape but as a vital act of self-care.

“The data shows that play is increasingly valued for its emotional and social benefits. We’re leaning into that by designing products, experiences and partnerships that promote connection, creativity, and wellbeing. Whether it’s solo play, multi-generational engagement, or moments of escape and self-expression – we’re recognising that play has therapeutic value too,” Faulkner said.

This reframing gives Mattel’s portfolio a renewed sense of purpose and a powerful platform from which to engage new audiences. It also enables the brand to move beyond traditional demographics, entering spaces that connect with consumers on a more emotional and human level.

A Brand Rebuilt Around Human Truth

Ultimately, The Shape of Play cements Mattel’s position not only as a category leader but as a brand deeply attuned to the evolving cultural landscape. It demonstrates that Mattel is listening closely to how people live, feel and engage with the world around them. This depth of insight enables the company to make bold, resonant marketing decisions grounded in real human behaviour, not just nostalgia or heritage.

“Mattel is building a future where play lives across every platform from toys, entertainment, content, digital experiences and more,” said Faulkner.

Rather than resisting cultural change, Mattel is leaning into it. The company isn’t just adapting to modern life, it’s actively helping to re-enchant it, reminding people that creativity, connection and joy are not luxuries, but necessities.

As Faulkner put it: “We want the next generation to see Mattel as a creative powerhouse, known not just for our brands, but for how we engage with the world. In APAC, that means continuing to show up in culturally relevant ways – through local partnerships, demand-creating experiences, and stories that reflect the diversity and dynamism of this region. The goal is simple: keep inspiring play, for everyone, everywhere”.