Adrián Flores Departs Clemenger BBDO, CHEP’s Gavin McCleod Now Lead Creative

Clemenger BBDO’s chief creative officer Adrián Flores has left the business weeks after it announced it was merging with CHEP Network and Traffik.

Flores departure paves the way for CHEP Network’s Gavin McCloud to become the sole chief creative officer of the combined business.

When the merger was announced, Clemenger BBDO’s CEO Dani Bassil exited, as CHEP’s boss Lee Leggett was revealed as the new CEO.

There are other roles that may be made redundant where obvious double ups occur at the c-suite level, such chief strategy officer which are now occupied by Lilian Sor (CHEP) and Simon Wassef (Clemenger).

“Adrián Flores has left his role as chief creative officer of Clemenger BBDO Australia. He has made a positive contribution to the agency, in both the work created for clients and in evolving the structure of the creative team. We thank Adrián for his efforts and wish him all the best in his future career endeavours,” a spokesperson said.

“The structure of the unified Executive Leadership Team for the new Clemenger agency will be announced in the coming weeks.”

To date, redundancies and layoffs as a result of the merger have been small, with a spokesperson previously saying that there were “a small number of overlapping roles”.

Flores joined Clemenger BBDO last May. Prior to this he was head of creative at The SpingHill Company in the US, and has previously held senior creative roles at Vayner Media, FCB, Publicis and more.

The new combined agency has clients including Samsung, Asahi, Mars, Michael Hill, The University of Sydney and 7-Eleven.

In November, Clemenger BBDO and Myer severed ties with Howatson+Company eventually winning the creative account.