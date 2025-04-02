Adobe Launches Generative Extend For Audio & Video In Premiere Pro

Adobe has launched Generative Extend in Premiere Pro, which uses AI to generate and expand the length of video and audio clips, and AI-powered Media Intelligence for finding specific clips in “terabytes of footage in seconds”. Both are now available generally.

With Generative Extend, which is powered by the Firefly Video Model and safe for commercial use, editors can now extend video in 4K and in landscape and vertical orientation — along with audio clips — transforming how they cover gaps in footage . After Effects now offers improved performance and 3D tools, and Frame.io delivers new upgrades for storage, transcription, and expanded support for document formats.

Additional upgrades now generally available in Premiere Pro include AI-powered Caption Translation, which automates the work of generating multilingual captions, helping video pros effortlessly connect with audiences worldwide in seconds. Premiere Colour Management, also now generally available, takes the guesswork out of colour by transforming raw and log footage from nearly every camera into HDR and SDR the moment clips are imported. The new features, coupled with overall performance improvements, make editing in Premiere Pro faster and more efficient than ever.

“We’re so excited to see how the Premiere Pro community uses Generative Extend in 4K and AI-powered Media Intelligence to create stories that capture our imaginations,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president and general manager of digital media at Adobe. “By harnessing the power of Firefly and our advanced AI capabilities, we’re transforming the video editing experience and enabling our customers to focus on what matters most to them — telling vivid, compelling stories.”

Today, Adobe also introduced a new version of After Effects with a high-performance preview playback engine, powerful new 3D motion design tools and HDR monitoring. New Frame.io V4 upgrades include expanded storage that scales with teams — removing workflow fractures and ensuring creatives can share, manage and organise their work-in-progress and finished assets without limitations.

“Adobe’s new Firefly-powered video tools like Generative Extend have been transformative for our creative and post-production workflows,” said Justin Barnes, executive creative director and partner, Versus Creative Studio. “They seamlessly integrate into our existing pipeline, allowing us to rapidly experiment, iterate, and develop creative ideas faster than ever. The ability to automate time-consuming tasks has unlocked all new efficiencies and given back time to the creative process, allowing us to further push the limits of storytelling.”

Adobe’s latest releases in Premiere Pro and After Effects are generally available today. Premiere Pro will offer complimentary generations with Generative Extend for a limited time. Transcription and Access Groups features are available today in Frame.io V4 beta; all other Frame.io features are generally available today.