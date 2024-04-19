Adobe Launches Express Mobile App With Firefly AI
Adobe has launched a new Adobe Express mobile app, giving users Firefly AI on the go.
Adobe Express is the all-in-one AI content creation app that makes it fast and easy for anyone to ideate, design and share standout social media posts, videos, flyers, logos and more. Millions of users around the world are turning to Adobe Express to create more content than ever before – more than doubling the number of creations made in just the last year.
“Adobe Express brings the magic of Firefly generative AI directly into web and mobile content creation experiences,” said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services, Adobe.
“We’re excited to see a record number of customers turning to Adobe Express to promote their ideas, passions and businesses through digital content and on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook and other social platforms.”
Adobe Express is powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI, making it simple for anyone at any skill level to perform complex tasks, putting more speed and ease at their fingertips. Features like Text to Image, Text Effects, Generative Fill and Text to Template, allow creators to instantly generate stunning images and designs, insert, remove and replace people or objects and make attention-grabbing headlines that pop – all from a simple text prompt. Other AI features like Animate from Audio and Caption Videos automate complex processes into one-click actions.
Latest features in Adobe Express on mobile
The new Adobe Express mobile app accelerates content ideation, creation and publishing on the go with easy-to-use features:
- Video: Get started with distinctive templates and then combine video clips, images and music. Add animations and generate real-time, highly accurate, editable and customisable captions in 100+ languages to any video – instantly. Video timeline, layer timing and support for 4K video features make it simple to create social-first videos from anywhere.
- Text to Image: Quickly create a new look for a project by instantly generating new images with Firefly generative AI.
- Generative Fill: Insert, remove or replace people, objects and more with simple text prompts.
- Text Effects: Make attention-grabbing headlines, copy and messages that pop with text stylings using generative AI.
- Text to Template: Create one-of-a-kind, fully editable templates with a simple prompt for various outputs such as social media posts, flyers, posters and more. Leverage assets from Adobe’s collection of best-in-class fonts, Adobe Stock photos, generated images or a user’s own images.
- Expanded Content and Templates: Access thousands of stunning video and multipage templates, more than 28,000 Adobe Fonts and hundreds of thousands of Adobe Stock videos, music tracks and design assets.
- Quick Actions: Edit, resize or remove backgrounds from images and videos or generate a QR code or trim a video with just one click.
- Content Scheduler: Plan, preview, schedule and publish to social media channels like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and more, quickly and easily.
