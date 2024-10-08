Admosis Media Group Appoints Rob Patterson As Its First General Manager

Admosis Media Group has announced the appointment of Rob Patterson as its first general manager.

In the newly created role, Patterson will be responsible for growing the agency’s client roster and team, nurturing client campaigns, and supporting co-founders Dan Copsey and Adam Ennis in overseeing the day-to-day running of the business.

Patterson brings to the role experience across marketing, branding, and advertising. He joined after seven years at branding & content agency Willow & Blake, where he was general manager working with clients such as BMW, Asahi, and Bras N Things.

“I’ve known Rob for many years and I’ve always been impressed by his drive and knowledge of the industry. Like Adam and I, Rob is passionate about developing high quality campaigns that drive real business growth for brands, which made him the obvious choice for the role. His experience across both larger and mid-sizes agencies, combined with his dedication and passion, will no doubt help accelerate our growth trajectory as we’re working towards expanding our footprint,” said co-founder and director at Admosis Media Group, Dan Copsey.

Prior to Willow and Blake, Patterson made the shift from accounting at Deloitte to the world of advertising at Clemenger BBDO and McCann Melbourne, working on campaigns for The University of Melbourne, Seeing Eye Dogs Australia, and VB.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my career to work with some extremely talented people and I’m thrilled to be linking up with Dan, Adam, and the team. We’ve all heard about clients’ budgets being increasingly stretched but I’ve found their most scarce resource to be their time. Many are looking to consolidate their agency roster without impacting the quality of work. As a full-service agency, Admosis Media Group prides itself on being incredibly agile as well as delivering strong ROI for clients. My goal as General Manager is to ensure that Admosis delivers relevant, creative, and effective campaigns for the brands it works with,” added Patterson.