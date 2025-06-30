Renowned Futurist Tom Goodwin Joins ADMA Advisory Committee

The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) has named futurist and global marketing provocateur Tom Goodwin as the first ever internationally-based member of its Advisory Committee (AAC), reinforcing its bold commitment to shaping what’s next for marketers.

The appointment marks a key milestone in ADMA’s strategy to broaden the perspectives and specialisms within its Advisory Committee to better support its key focus areas: future-focused capability building, progressive regulatory reform and leadership that actively shapes the future of marketing. It follows the recent appointment of respected marketer David Morgan as Chair of the AAC.

A noted author, futurist and consultant, Goodwin is known for cutting through industry buzzwords and offering bold, practical perspectives on the future of marketing. With a 22-year career spanning global agencies and boardrooms, he’s advised Fortune 500 brands, built innovative teams from the ground up and earned a reputation as one of the most influential voices in digital transformation.

In his new capacity, Goodwin will contribute international insight to the Advisory Committee’s strategic discussions, helping to guide ADMA’s priorities around capability-building, regulation and marketing leadership.

Goodwin said: “There are so many external forces threatening to ‘reshape marketing forever’ that it can be overwhelming for even the most experienced marketer to cut through the noise. But so often all these existential threats really are just distractions.

“What drew me to ADMA is its focus on helping marketers build capability for what’s coming next, not just reacting to change for the sake of it. To my mind it is genuinely one of the leading marketing industry bodies in the world. I’m excited to contribute lessons from a global perspective to help more businesses navigate the ongoing transformation.”

The ADMA Advisory Committee brings together senior leaders and marketing experts to help shape the strategic direction of the organisation and lead the industry through key challenges and opportunities. From capability development and regulatory reform to technology and talent, the Committee plays a critical role in ensuring ADMA is the forward-facing voice for marketers.

ADMA CEO, Andrea Martens said: “Tom is one of the most provocative and forward-thinking voices in the industry, with his ability to challenge the status quo and focus on what the future holds for marketers. His keynote at ADMA Global Forum last year struck a powerful chord with delegates and we’re excited for him to bring that same energy and global insight to the Advisory Committee. We believe Tom has a unique perspective which will be invaluable in our mission to build tools to help marketers thrive in all the key areas of their work.”

Goodwin is returning to deliver a new keynote address at the 2025 ADMA Global Forum.

The full AAC will be unveiled in the coming weeks.