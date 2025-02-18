ADMA Opens Nominations To Celebrate Women In Marketing For International Women’s Day 2025

To celebrate International Women’s Day on 8 March, the Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) is calling on the marketing community to ‘pay it forward’ and celebrate the women shaping our industry.

ADMA is inviting marketers to nominate the women who inspire, lead and drive change. Those who were nominated in 2024 are encouraged to return the honour by nominating another deserving woman.

Aligned with the 2025 International Women’s Day theme, ‘Accelerate Action’, this initiative shines a light on women moving marketing forward for the better.

All nominees will have their achievements celebrated across ADMA’s social channels and newsletters, reaching more than 80,000 industry professionals. Two nominees will also be selected at random to receive an ADMA IQ education voucher, supporting their professional growth.

“Recognition is one of the most powerful ways we can lift each other up, and this International Women’s Day, we’re turning it into a movement. When you acknowledge someone’s impact, it not only validates their hard work but also inspires them to do the same for another. By paying it forward, we’re not just celebrating individual successes – we’re creating a wave of visibility, confidence, and opportunity for women across the industry. Let’s keep the momentum going and ensure no achievement goes unnoticed,” ADMA CEO Andrea Martens said.

Nominations are open until 3 March 2025 at 11:59 PM AEDT.

Winners of the draw will be made public on 10 March 2025 at 10:00 AM AEDT.