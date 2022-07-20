Adidas Unveils Rick & Morty Tie-Up For New Football Boot Range

To promote its new X SPEEDPORTAL soccer boot, sportswear giant adidas has brought in the usual international players to help with the promotion.

The new campaign that dropped over night doesn’t just include Liverpool player Mohammed Salah and Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema but comic favourites Rick and Morty, too.

The spot’s the work of Dutch agency TBWA\NEBOKO, the agency’s copywriter Toby Castle-Smith explained: “It’s one of these campaigns where you throw something at the wall early on, thinking it is going to get a few laughs and fall off, but it sticks. But a few months later (and with the trust and support of our partners at adidas Football) we’re on weekly calls with the wonderful people at Adult Swim, and it all starts to come to life.”

Gonzalo Calvo, global director brand communication, communities & culture at adidas, added: “Consumers told us two things very clearly when we were building this campaign: one was that football is getting faster, but the other was that they felt there was room for sports brands to reflect the fun in the game. With these things in mind, we were confident that, collectively, this was a real chance to push the limits.”

The spot doesn’t arguably make a heap of sense, but it’s certainly a departure from your typical soccer boots ad. Check it out below: