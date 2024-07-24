ADIA Celebrates 10 Years Of The Industry-First Trust Mark

In 2014, the Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA, formerly AMSRO) launched an industry Trust Mark, a pioneering initiative that stands as a seal of quality and integrity. Ten years later, the association has rebranded, and the updated Trust Mark remains a symbol of privacy, quality, and ethics in research and insights.

The Trust Mark guarantees organisations that use market and social research to support decision-making that they engage with a research and insights company that firmly adheres to the highest ethical standards, particularly in privacy law. It also assures them that their data is safeguarded, reinforcing confidence and trust.

“We are pleased to present an updated Trust Mark logo that identifies the three key areas our members comply with — privacy, quality, and ethics. With data and privacy concerns and cybercrime ever-increasing, now more than ever is the time to reassure research buyers and participants that they are working with legitimate, professional research organisations they can trust,” said George Zdanowicz, ADIA president.

“The ADIA Trust Mark compliance standards reduce risk for research buyers and, importantly, for people who engage in research. With privacy laws set to change and consumer trust critical to our industry, the ADIA Trust Mark initiative continues to help members protect the Australian public and clients,” added Zdanowicz.

ADIA member companies are dedicated to upholding the Trust Mark criteria, which include:

1. Adherence to the Privacy (Market and Social Research) Code and submitting an annual compliance questionnaire.

2. An annual independent audit to the International Standard for Market, Opinion, and Social Research certification.

3. On-going compliance with the industry Code of Ethics.

For ADIA’s small business Trust Mark members, qualification to the Qualified Practicing Researcher (QPR) certification is required (replacing the ISO 20252 criteria).

ADIA remains committed to enhancing its support for members, as evidenced by its recent announcement of a new certification to ISO 27001, the global standard for information security and technology. ADIA also plans to collaborate closely with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) to ensure its coregulated Privacy Code aligns with the proposed Privacy Act changes.