Advertising

ADIA Celebrates 10 Years Of The Industry-First Trust Mark

B&T Magazine
B&T Magazine
3 Min Read

In 2014, the Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA, formerly AMSRO) launched an industry Trust Mark, a pioneering initiative that stands as a seal of quality and integrity. Ten years later, the association has rebranded, and the updated Trust Mark remains a symbol of privacy, quality, and ethics in research and insights.

The Trust Mark guarantees organisations that use market and social research to support decision-making that they engage with a research and insights company that firmly adheres to the highest ethical standards, particularly in privacy law. It also assures them that their data is safeguarded, reinforcing confidence and trust.

“We are pleased to present an updated Trust Mark logo that identifies the three key areas our members comply with — privacy, quality, and ethics. With data and privacy concerns and cybercrime ever-increasing, now more than ever is the time to reassure research buyers and participants that they are working with legitimate, professional research organisations they can trust,” said George Zdanowicz, ADIA president.

“The ADIA Trust Mark compliance standards reduce risk for research buyers and, importantly, for people who engage in research. With privacy laws set to change and consumer trust critical to our industry, the ADIA Trust Mark initiative continues to help members protect the Australian public and clients,” added Zdanowicz.

ADIA member companies are dedicated to upholding the Trust Mark criteria, which include:

1. Adherence to the Privacy (Market and Social Research) Code and submitting an annual compliance questionnaire.

2. An annual independent audit to the International Standard for Market, Opinion, and Social Research certification.

3. On-going compliance with the industry Code of Ethics.

For ADIA’s small business Trust Mark members, qualification to the Qualified Practicing Researcher (QPR) certification is required (replacing the ISO 20252 criteria).

ADIA remains committed to enhancing its support for members, as evidenced by its recent announcement of a new certification to ISO 27001, the global standard for information security and technology. ADIA also plans to collaborate closely with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) to ensure its coregulated Privacy Code aligns with the proposed Privacy Act changes.

Related posts:

  1. HOKA ANZ Unveils Latest Iteration Of Global Campaign “Fly Human Fly” Via Anomaly
  2. Intuit Mailchimp Launches SMS Marketing Solution In Australia, Revamped Canva Integration At From: Here, To: There Sydney
  3. New Home Retail Research Reveals Holy Trinity Of Ease, Aspiration & Comfort
  4. KINESSO Commerce Partners With Vudoo To Roll Out First-To-Market Global Solution
TAGGED: , ,
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Follow:
B&T is the leading publication for Australia's advertising, marketing, media and PR industries since 1950.

Latest News

Youi Hands Over Brisbane Lions Sponsorship Benefits To Surprising New Sponsor In An Australian-first
Australian War Memorial Appoints Resolution Design To Drive Emotive Connection With Future Generations
The Fragmentation Killer: ‘VOZ Changes The Conversation & Should Make TV More Appealing To Advertisers’
2024 ACRA Awards Finalists Unveiled
Register Lost your password?