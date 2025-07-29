Adhese Unveils RMaaS Offering With New Commercial Chief At The Helm

Independent adtech platform Adhese has supercharged its global retail media ambitions with two senior appointments and the launch of a new end-to-end offering designed to help retailers build scalable media businesses, without the complexity of going it alone.

Announced in June 2025, the company’s “Retail Media as a Service” (RMaaS) model aims to address a growing need in the market: helping retailers stand up compelling, profitable media offerings that meet the expectations of brands and agencies alike.

At the helm of this global expansion are two industry veterans. Bas Oudejans joins as commercial director Europe, while Kees de Jong steps into the newly created role of Global Chief Commercial Officer, charged with leading growth, partnerships and customer success.

Chatting with B&T, de Jong said that, unlike many tech vendors offering “shiny SaaS solutions,” Adhese’s model goes far beyond software.

“We’re not here to sell you a bunch of tech,” he said. “We’re here to help you stand up a retail media business that is credible, profitable, and competitive.”

Breaking down the barriers to retail media growth

Despite retail media’s rapid growth, with global spend expected to hit US$175 billion by 2028, many retailers still face barriers when entering the space, particularly around internal structure, measurement standards, and platform interoperability.

“There are multiple reasons marketers and agencies are still hesitant,” de Jong said. “Often, there’s a lack of communication between departments handling trade budgets and media spend. Retailers aren’t used to speaking the language of agencies or providing measurement frameworks that earn them a place on the plan, and keep them there.”

Most tech vendors, de Jong said, underestimate the amount of attention needed on the buy-side and are failing to prepare retailers adequately for the expectations of the media buying community.

“Retailers sell bananas or mobile phones, they don’t sell media. It’s a different business, and vendors are doing themselves and their clients a disservice by not paying enough attention to execution.”

Building from strategy, not just tech

The new RMaaS model is Adhese’s response to a market demanding hands-on support. The model is designed to support both mature retailers seeking to enhance their tech stack and newcomers who require assistance in designing go-to-market strategies from scratch.

“Real-world experience and a strategy should come before thinking about the tech,” he said. “A lot of the time, retailers think the solution is a new RFP. But a tech platform alone never solves the problem.”

One of the biggest roadblocks for buyers remains measurement, and de Jong didn’t mince words about it. “You need to be able to deliver measurable outcomes. That means having attribution, measurement frameworks, and the ability to report on outcomes clearly—whether that’s sales uplift, CPA, or reach and frequency.”

He also called first-party data “100% essential,” adding that owning the tech stack is no longer just a nice-to-have.

“You are the guardian of that data, and you have an obligation of trust towards your consumer. Transparency and autonomy matter, not just for your internal operations but in building trust with agencies and brands”.

For de Jong and Adhese, the biggest focus over the next 6 to 12 months is “customer success.”

“If you’re supporting a retail media business, customer success is not just fixing bugs; it’s helping retailers refine their media offerings, yield, reporting, and their value proposition. It’s about relentlessly working alongside clients to ensure they succeed.”

For de Jong, that’s the heart of the opportunity: “This is not about growth at all costs. It’s about building something better, and helping the industry move forward.”