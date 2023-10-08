Adam Ioakim Appointed Yotpo’s APAC General Manager

Adam Ioakim Appointed Yotpo’s APAC General Manager
By B&T Magazine



eCommerce retention marketing platform Yotpo has appointed Adam Ioakim as general manager for APAC.

Adam has spent the past 15 years scaling global organisations in APAC and brings a wealth of experience leading marketing technology platforms, most recently at Klaviyo, a global technology company providing marketing automation solutions, where he held the role of vice president and managing director for APAC.

Ioakin’s role included standing up the first APAC office based in Sydney, hiring the foundational team, and executing the global strategy consisting of net new logo acquisition, customer retention and expansion of the partnership ecosystem. Prior to that, he was at Emarsys as the managing director for APAC, an SAP company and provider of marketing software.

At Yotpo, Ioakim will oversee the continued growth in the region and expansion of the Yotpo team as it continues to scale. Ioakim will lead the go to market teams with a strong focus on strengthening relationships with both retailers and the partner ecosystem throughout APAC.

Asaf Frige, chief operating officer for Yotpo added, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Adam Ioakim as our new general manager for the APAC region. This is a pivotal step in our commitment to fostering growth and innovation across this market. At Yotpo, we firmly believe in the power of retention marketing platforms to accelerate revenue growth and create lifetime customer value. With Adam’s guidance and previous experience, we are confident that Yotpo will continue to expand its footprint across the Asia Pacific region to drive unprecedented success.”

Ioakim said: “The concept of retention marketing is not new, however Yotpo is in a unique position to bring all post-purchase customer interactions together in one place.

“The launch of an Email solution to the platform, in addition to Reviews, Loyalty, SMS and Subscription products is particularly exciting considering it remains the single most profitable of all marketing channels. By uniting customer data under one roof, our platform holds the promise of delivering actionable insights and tangible results to e-commerce brands like never before.

“Yotpo’s platform is complemented by a passionate and highly driven team who have worked side-by-side with ecommerce brands across APAC to deliver the best possible experiences for their customers and I can’t wait to work alongside them.”




