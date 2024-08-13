ActewAGL Selects AFFINITY For Full Marketing Remit

ActewAGL has signed with AFFINITY for its full-service marketing remit after a competitive market process.

AFFINITY has been tasked with operating ActewAGL’s full marketing function, working as an extension of ActewAGL’s Canberra team. The broad scope covers brand, product strategy, creative and campaign development, customer experience, MarTech and digital. The account widens AFFINITY’s positioning as a brand growth accelerator, diagnosing the right opportunities for business growth with a fully integrated and fully accountable model.

“We have ambitious targets in a sector with many opportunities and complex challenges to navigate, especially as we transition towards net zero emissions. It’s great to be working with AFFINITY who are, even at this early stage, delivering impact. We’re excited about what we’ll achieve together,” said Rachael Turner, retail general manager, at ActewAGL.

“From the start of the pitch, AFFINITY provided a compelling and competitive proposition. The team showed they understood the opportunities to directly influence our commercials. They are combining data in interesting ways to get to new insights, and are working on new tools to inform media planning and buying. The team has given us a range of new ideas and insights to ensure the best possible outcomes through our marketing,” Turner added.

By integrating deeply into ActewAGL’s operations, AFFINITY’s holistic approach promises not just impactful marketing but a transformative growth strategy. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment as both businesses align to spearhead innovative solutions that will shape ActewAGL’s future success in a highly compettive marketplace. Together, they are set to redefine standards and drive substantial business growth, setting a benchmark for industry excellence and innovation.

“Traditional agency structures or models can often struggle to accelerate business growth because either the agency doesn’t have influence over the entire customer experience, or the creative, media, digital, data, technology and CX are fragmented and disorganised,” said Luke Brown, CEO at AFFINITY.

“That’s why we’re so passionate about being more than just ActewAGL’s ad agency. We will be deeply embedded in the business and can use our breadth and depth of knowledge across MarTech, data, CX and brand creation to measurably impact ActewAGL’s growth. Throughout the pitch process it was clear that the ActewAGL team was driven to achieve measurable change and open to new ideas. We can’t wait to get started unlocking what the future looks like for them,” Brown added.