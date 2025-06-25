MediaNewsletter

ACM Partner With Jane’s Weather To Deliver Forecasts For Australian Farmers

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Australian Community Media (ACM) has announced a new partnership with Jane’s Weather, bringing proprietary forecast technology and exclusive weather insights from renowned meteorologist Jane Bunn directly to Australian farmers through ACM’s dedicated agricultural weather platform, FarmOnlineWeather.com.au.

This collaboration will empower farmers across Australia with access to Jane’s Weather’s advanced AI Forecast model, alongside a new, exclusive weekly column and video updates from Jane Bunn.

Understanding the weather is pivotal to the lives of Australian farmers; with almost all activities being weather-dependent – the accuracy of forecasts is valued above all else.

Penelope Arthur, ACM’s National Agricultural News Editor, commented on the significance of the partnership: “As Australia’s leading agricultural media network, reaching 78% of Australian farmers, ACM Agri is delighted to deliver them both a new, exclusive weather column from Jane as well as access to the most thorough free forecasts via FarmOnlineWeather.com.au.”

FarmOnlineWeather now harnesses Jane’s Weather’s AI Forecast model, which seamlessly blends multiple global weather models with machine learning to provide high-confidence, low-error weather insights up to eight days out. This innovative technology is particularly effective in regions where traditional models often struggle, ensuring farmers receive reliable and precise data crucial for their decision-making.

Jane Bunn, founder of Jane’s Weather and 7NEWS Melbourne Meteorologist, is one of Australia’s most trusted names in agriculture and weather forecasting. Her expertise, combined with ACM’s extensive reach, ensures that hyper-local, AI-powered forecasts are now at the fingertips of Aussie farmers. FarmOnlineWeather integrates Jane’s Weather’s powerful forecasting engine—the same technology trusted by leading growers, councils, and builders across the country—right alongside local headlines, commodity prices, and rural insights.

“We’re really excited to see the Jane’s Weather AI Forecast powering FarmOnline Weather, with our interactive maps, warnings that clearly show if you are in the danger zone, all the long range climate tools and the latest weather news,” said Bunn. “I’ve always been passionate about making sure the right weather information gets through to as many people as possible, and it’s thrilling to see our AI-powered weather helping Australians across the country.”

