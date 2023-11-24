Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Expands Influence Amid Generative AI Advance & Economic Downturn

The latest State of ABM in APAC report reveals key insights from top B2B decision-makers at companies like ServiceNow, Boomi, Google, Warner Bros. Discovery and SAP.

The study shows that the B2B marketing strategy is seeing increasing mainstream adoption, which is being accelerated by recent market and technological shifts.

Snapshot insights:

65 per cent of marketing leaders say that despite the tougher economic conditions, ABM remains a high priority within their marketing spend.

72 per cent of marketing leaders plan to either increase or maintain their current ABM spending.

The majority of ABM marketing leaders (55 per cent) say generative AI is either currently impacting their marketing decisions or will influence them in the future.

Despite some uncertainty about its exact implications, marketing leaders are predominantly positive about the top two net potential impacts of generative AI.

“The State of ABM in APAC’ report provides crucial understanding and actionable strategies for ABM practitioners,” says xGrowth managing director, Shahin Hoda. “With the economic downturn emphasising the need for targeted and cost-effective marketing approaches, ABM stands out as a vital tool for marketers.”

“The advance of generative AI technology opens new avenues for ABM, enhancing its effectiveness and allowing marketers to leverage emerging technologies,” Shahin adds. “This is pivotal as the interaction between humans and machines continues to evolve, offering exciting prospects for the future of marketing.”

As ABM continues to adapt and grow in the diverse and dynamic APAC region, xGrowth remains committed to charting its evolution. The report is designed to be an invaluable resource, empowering marketers with the insights needed for informed decision-making and impactful campaign results.

The study was conducted by research & editorial agency, Media Collateral alongside xGrowth.

xGrowth specialises in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and complex sales strategies, helping organisations like DocuSign, Zoom and HSBC enhance their enterprise and mid-market go-to-market programs.