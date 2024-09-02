AdvertisingNewsletter

ACCIONA Energía Australia Taps DDB Group Melbourne As Lead Creative Agency

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Psembi Kinstan, group executive creative director at DDB Melbourne.
Psembi Kinstan, group executive creative director at DDB Melbourne.

DDB Group Melbourne has been named the lead creative agency to ACCIONA Energía Australia following a “distinct selection process”.

Agencies were not involved in a traditional pitch, instead following an iterative and collaborative approach that reflects the company’s dedication to building partnerships that align with its sustainable and responsible approach to doing business, apparently.

Caroline Pinter, general manager brand and marketing at ACCIONA Energía, said: “For us, sustainable business practice doesn’t just mean the development of renewable energy. We approached the selection of our creative agency with the same principles that guide our environmental, social, and governance commitments. Instead of traditional pitches, we engaged in collaborative working sessions to ensure we found the perfect fit in both values and capabilities, and to not have hours of creative talent spent on an idea that never sees the light of day.”

Hien Pham, brand and digital lead at ACCIONA Energía said: “DDB Melbourne impressed us through a series of thoughtful conversations with the right people that showcased their deep understanding of our project and brand. Their team’s approach, unified under a strong creative leader, stood out throughout the process.”

Khia Croy, general manager at DDB Melbourne said: “It is humbling to work with an organisation with the scale and impact of ACCIONA Energía. Collectively we are incredibly passionate about bringing the amazing work they already do to the masses.”

Psembi Kinstan, group executive creative director at DDB Melbourne said: “As we continue to work with more clients in the sustainability sector, we are excited to use our commercial creativity to champion this critical work and partner with ACCIONA Energía on fame-driving innovation projects. There are some very, very exciting projects to be announced soon.”

DDB’s appointment is effective immediately.

Related posts:

  1. UM’s Bumper Month Sees It Top New Business Winners Podium, CHEP Also In The Money
  2. Feels Wins: Why Rosé Tastes Better In The South Of France
  3. Half Dome Wins Performance Media For Community Empowerment Platform Amplify
  4. Internet Ad Advertising Spend Reaches $15.6 Billion With A Growth Rate Of 9.7%
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmums Højlund need to drink more Wow Hydrate if they hope to compete with the likes of Liverpool FC this season.
Archibald’s Agency CA.5 Helps Launch Wow Hydrate In Australia
Dreaming, Discovery, Decision & Details: The 4 Moments That Matter When It Comes To Travel
Colonial First State Encourages Aussies Into Taking Super ‘Off Autopilot’ In A Campaign From It’s Friday
Internet Ad Advertising Spend Reaches $15.6 Billion With A Growth Rate Of 9.7%
Register Lost your password?