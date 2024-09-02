ACCIONA Energía Australia Taps DDB Group Melbourne As Lead Creative Agency

DDB Group Melbourne has been named the lead creative agency to ACCIONA Energía Australia following a “distinct selection process”.

Agencies were not involved in a traditional pitch, instead following an iterative and collaborative approach that reflects the company’s dedication to building partnerships that align with its sustainable and responsible approach to doing business, apparently.

Caroline Pinter, general manager brand and marketing at ACCIONA Energía, said: “For us, sustainable business practice doesn’t just mean the development of renewable energy. We approached the selection of our creative agency with the same principles that guide our environmental, social, and governance commitments. Instead of traditional pitches, we engaged in collaborative working sessions to ensure we found the perfect fit in both values and capabilities, and to not have hours of creative talent spent on an idea that never sees the light of day.”

Hien Pham, brand and digital lead at ACCIONA Energía said: “DDB Melbourne impressed us through a series of thoughtful conversations with the right people that showcased their deep understanding of our project and brand. Their team’s approach, unified under a strong creative leader, stood out throughout the process.”

Khia Croy, general manager at DDB Melbourne said: “It is humbling to work with an organisation with the scale and impact of ACCIONA Energía. Collectively we are incredibly passionate about bringing the amazing work they already do to the masses.”

Psembi Kinstan, group executive creative director at DDB Melbourne said: “As we continue to work with more clients in the sustainability sector, we are excited to use our commercial creativity to champion this critical work and partner with ACCIONA Energía on fame-driving innovation projects. There are some very, very exciting projects to be announced soon.”

DDB’s appointment is effective immediately.