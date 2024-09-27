Accenture Song Tells Poms Joining The Army Will Give Them Confidence To Talk To Their Old Teachers

Accenture Song and Capita are together launching their latest suite of recruitment films for the British Army that will integrate into the You Belong Here campaign, lifting the lid on the personal and professional benefits of joining the British Army.

The “You Belong Here” campaign has been expanded to shine a light on the surprising, important and enduring skills that recruits can develop as part of a career in the British Army.

In each of the films, British Army operations are suddenly paused when a serving soldier calls a halt. Walking through a freeze frame, they break the fourth wall, speaking directly to camera and addressing the audience. Each execution references a typical and expected association of British Army life—whether that be focus, teamwork, excitement, or importance—before asking viewers directly: “But what you want to know is, what’s in it for me?”

Each film is designed to highlight the benefits and personal growth opportunities offered by the British Army. They demonstrate how these experiences promote self-development, providing significant life advantages such as gaining valuable skills and qualifications, developing transformative confidence, and engaging in a variety of sports during free time. This year’s campaign extension builds on the launch of “You Belong Here” in September 2023. Following research indicating that 59% of young people did not believe that they would fit in with the British Army, the campaign aims to raise awareness that the Army is more than its perceptions.

The new films aim to clearly convey the benefits and opportunities available with the British Army.

Recent research has shown that highlighting the personal and professional development opportunities available in an Army career would increase consideration in 79% of the target audience. These new adverts effectively highlight what the audience can gain from a career in the Army.

Working in collaboration with Capita on behalf of the British Army, the latest work comprises four 30-second films and 15, 10 and 6-second cut downs to run on VOD channels across broadcast television and streaming platforms. The films will also run through online video and on social platforms Meta, Snap and Reddit. There are two 30-second radio ads.

“The latest You Belong Here work highlights the unexpected benefits of joining the Army, such as becoming a qualified electrician, growing your confidence or turning the things you love – like sport – into something you get paid for. This powerful creative vividly brings home the wide range of opportunities available in the British Army and provides an inside view of what life could be like for those who are wondering if the Army is for them,” said Capita chief marketing officer Naomi Walter.

“We at Song are extremely proud of this latest iteration of the “You Belong Here” campaign. Putting soldiers front and centre, allowing for a direct conversation with potential recruits who are naturally asking what a life in the Army could mean for them,” said Accenture Song managing partner Barbara Waite.

CREDITS

Client: Capita for the British Army

Chief Marketing Officer: Naomi Walter

Director of Marketing Communications: Rob Fullerton-Batten

Head of Marketing Campaigns: Sally Thomas

Senior Campaigns Executive: Ashleigh Pass

Creative Agency: Accenture Song

ECD: Adam Kean

Senior Creatives: Rachel Holding & Daniel Leppanen

TV Producer: Maja Mcintosh

TV Producer: Daniella Theodorou

Managing Partner: Barbara Waite

Business Lead: Christopher Cannell

Account Director: Henry Ansell

Account Manager: Eden Rodwell

Planning Director: Amy Gilmore

Planner: Caleb Webster

Production Company: Blink Productions

Director: JESSE LEWIS-REECE

Producer: Corin Taylor

Director of Photography: EVANGELOS POLYCHRONOPOULOS

1st AD: BEN GLICKMAN

Production Designer: PAULINA RZESZOWSKA

Edit: Ten Three Post Production

Editor: BILLY MEAD

Assistant editor:

Producer: RACHEL GOODGER

Post Production: 1920

Creative Director: Bill McNamara

2D VFX Supervisor: Ed Poulson

2D Artists: Lucas Warren, Alejandro Marzo, Loredana Gangemi, Matilda Craig

3D Supervisor: Chris King

3D Artists: Will Davies, Andreas Georgiou, Miles Tomalin

Colourist: Oliver Banks Thompson

VFX Exec. Producer: David Keegan

VFX Producer: Heather Brown

VFX Production Co-Ordinator: Lena Almeida

Editor: Isabelle Wroth (10” and 6”)

Sound: 750MPH

Engineer: SAM ASHWELL & MARCIN PAWLIK

Producer: OLIVIA RAY & AISHAH AMODU

Media: Essence MediaCom – Planning

Manning Gotlieb OMD – Implementation